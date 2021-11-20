New jacket line lets you dress yourself like you dress your Pokémon Trainer avatar.

Recently arrived on store shelves are Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the Nintendo Switch remakes of 2006 Nintendo DS titles Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. Among the updates in the new versions is the ability to change your avatar’s clothes,

And if you, while going through the in-game options, find yourself thinking “Hey, I’d wear that myself!”, you’re in luck, as a number of the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl fashions are now available in real-life versions too.

In addition to the Pikachu Silhouette Parka (6,160 yen [US$54]) pictured above, there are two different Pokémon-design Yokosuka jackets, or “sukajan,” the retro-style Japanese jackets with contrasting-color sleeves. First up is the Eevee sukajan, with the Pocket Monster printed on both front and back.

If you prefer your Pokémon less cute and cuddly and more ghostly and poisonous, there’s also a Gengar sukajan in a pink/purple shade evocative of the creature’s skin (both sukajan are priced at 17,600 yen).

▼ The sukajan as they appear in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

And if you’ve already got your jacket wardrobe sorted, but need a shirt, the Honchkrow T-shirt (3,300 yen), another piece of clothing available both in the remake and real life, has a certain jaunty flair to it

Online orders can be placed here through Pokémon Center Online. And if you don’t want to just wear Gengar, but sit on the Pocket Monster too, that’s also an option these days.

