“Trust us! We will guard your money!”

Japanese retail chain Donguri Kyowakoku (“Acorn Republic”) always has us reaching into our wallets to purchase their gorgeous licensed Ghibli merchandise, but this month, they’re tempting us with a range that’s designed to help us save money too.

Called “Natsukashi Chokinbako” (“Nostalgic Piggy Banks“), each item in the new collection features glossy, rounded designs reminiscent of retro goods from the ’70s and ’80s.

The characters in the range hail from three of the animation studio’s most popular movies, with two familiar faces from each movie. The My Neighbour Totoro Nostalgic Piggy Banks, for example, give you Mei and Totoro, with a bonus small Totoro sitting on the big one’s head.

▼ The Totoro piggy bank is 12.5 centimetres (4.9 inches) tall, while Mei is 11.5 centimetres in height.

Fans of Kiki’s Delivery Service will adore the rounded figures of Kiki and black cat Jiji, who measure up at 14 centimetres and 12 centimetres in respective heights.

Princess Mononoke protagonist Ashitaka looks particularly adorable as a retro piggy bank, and he’s joined by an equally rotund Kodama forest spirit for this collection.

▼ Ashitaka is 13 centimetres tall, while the kodama stands at 12 centimetres.

Though all the piggy banks work great as figurines on their own, they are technically designed to help you save money, with a coin slot on the back of each character.

All of these adorable palm-sized piggy banks go on sale at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online from 20 November, priced at 2,420 yen (US$21.16) each. We’re definitely looking forward to saving our coins in these characters, but it’s going to be tough deciding which ones to purchase and take home with us to keep our No Face piggy banks company.

Source, images: PR Times

