So many colors, your cone cells will want to catch ’em all.

With this year marking the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise, celebrations have been appearing on all fronts from music to fashion, and plenty more is in the works for the latter half of 2021.

One such event is the Pokémon Colors exhibit that will kick off in the Matsuya Ginza department store in Tokyo on 22 July.

The exhibit takes a minimalist approach to some of the most popular pocket monsters from the series, focusing on their vivid colors and spherical geometry. Visitors will be immersed in the sights and sounds of Pokémon from all angles inside the venue which is split up into a large central display and four interactive installations.

At the Colors Circle, visitors can watch Pokémon silhouettes wash over a circular arrangement of monitors displaying flowing colors and sounds which also feeds into a large orb in the center.

A key part of the Pokémon games is capturing creatures by throwing ball-shaped traps at them. However, the Colors City exhibit is the reverse of this. When you throw a ball at the screen, there is a chance that a Pokémon will appear and trigger colors throughout the digital city.

In Colors Forest, the trees displayed on the wall are linked up to inflatable pillars that visitors can freely shake. Doing so will cause nuts to fall out of the trees, and every once in a while a Pokémon will pop out to eat them and treat everyone to brilliant chromatic displays.

To find some water type Pokémon, be sure to stop by Colors Lake. By picking up one of the fishing rods and dipping it into the lake, you can catch a Magikarp, or maybe something else, and be surrounded by an array of colors.

Those who like their Pokémon on the go can hit the Colors Road. Just hop on a bike and press the button on the handlebar whenever you pass a Pokémon. If your timing is right then yet again your bike ride will be highlighted with a variety of shades and hues.

This exhibit will start on the 8th floor of Matsuya Ginza in Tokyo and run until 11 August along with a limited time Pokémon Center shop selling its famously wide range of stuffed Pokémon toys. There will also be souvenirs based on the artwork of this exhibit for sale.

When finished in Ginza, the displays will move to a venue in Aichi this summer and elsewhere after that. To keep tabs on where Pokémon Colors is heading next, check the exhibit’s website linked below. It’s also a good idea to confirm with the website before heading out, because COVID-19 complications and cancellations are still a real possibility around the country.

For fans of digital art installations and interactive Squirtles, it’s sure to be the kind of visual treat that only comes around to mark the most special of occasions — such as a quarter century of Pokémon.

Exhibit information

Pokémon Colors

Address: Tokyo-to, Chuo-ku, Ginza 3-6-1 Matsuya Ginza 8F Event Square

東京都中央区銀座3-6-1松屋銀座8階イベントスクエア

Open: 22 July – 11 August

Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Website

Twitter

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!