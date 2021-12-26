Elegance and simplicity define this watch, but you may have to fight to get your hands on it.

Few things scream Japanese aesthetics like cherry blossoms and kimono patterns, and with Japanese watchmaker Citizen’s upcoming watch release, you can get both. It’s the seventh cherry blossom-inspired design from Citizen, which started releasing special limited-edition sakura watches in 2016.

The newest design is from the Citizen Collection line and is inspired by kimono fabric patterns of cherry blossom flowers blooming at night. The result is really stunning. Cherry blossoms of various sizes and in four different colors are scattered along an indigo blue face, the color of dusk in spring. They range from various shades of blue to dark pink, with the addition of two more light pink blossoms at the forefront, giving the design a sense of depth.

The round window revealing the steadily moving gears represents a full moon, and the diamonds at the three, six, and nine o’clock spots represent the stars of the night sky. The pink gems inside the gears continue the image of the cherry blossoms, as well as the pink and silver case and band, and pink-gold numbers and hands.

The back of the case is also clear, so you can watch the gears turn if you like. Since it’s a mechanical watch, you can see it all moving. It can also be hand-wound or automatically wound, depending on your preference. Finally, the watch is water-resistant up to 10 atmospheres, meaning you can swim with it on as well.

The Citizen Collection Mechanical Ladies Limited Edition Sakura Watch will go on sale on January 20, 2022, for 50,000 yen (US$437.75). Only 800 of them will be made, so if you want one, you better make sure to be there to buy it on day one! But if you can’t get your hands on one, we also recommend this beautiful cherry blossom watch from Pinkoi, which comes with a much more affordable price tag.

Source: PR Times, Japaaan

Images: PR Times

