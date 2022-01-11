Never got a chance to celebrate your big win? Now you can, in style.

It’s an understatement to say many plans have been canceled in wake of the pandemic, and that means huge milestones have been a bit underwhelming for some. That’s why Hoshino Resorts is offering Graduation Trip Revenge plans at Hoshino Resorts locations throughout Japan. There are many different plans offered within Japan (sorry to those that wanted to go to Korea!), and each has their own perks and highlights that you can enjoy whether you’re graduating from high school, college, and more.

The Kyoto Beppin (Beauty) Plan in Kyoto, for example, offers a beauty makeover experience and features amenities from popular Kyoto oil blotting paper brand Yoja. It also offers kimono rental services so you can feel like the pretty princess you are around Kyoto.

▼ Have that one friend that’s obsessed with beauty? Bring them along!

The Local Line Plans in Hokkaido’s Asahikawa and Tokyo’s Otsuka neighborhood is great for train lovers, as it gives you the opportunity to ride cute local trains, visit popular restaurants, take Polaroids using photo props with friends, solve riddles, and more.

▼ This cute yellow train is one of Tokyo’s Toden Arakawa streetcars.

One particularly interesting plan is titled “Graduation Trip Plan With Basically No Time to Sleep”. designed for those that want to enjoy every single minute away from home. It offers board games, midnight snacks, a super-cold fan that simulates splashing cold water on your face, and more.

▼ “I’ll sleep when I’m dead!” you can scream into this fan with your friends.

As for region-specific plans, there’s the Nebuta Graduation Plan that takes place in Aomori Prefecture. It’s set up to mimic the atmosphere of the Nebuta Festival that takes place every autumn and features tons of huge, elaborate floats.

▼ Of course, photo ops are abundant.

Some highlights of the plan include visiting popular photo spots, gift vouchers to try local sake and snacks, and okayu rice porridge room service if you want to sleep in the next day.

▼ The sake is for those that are old enough to drink, obviously!

And for those that just want to see and experience some beautiful natural sights, there’s a plan for that, too. The Beautiful Scenery Photo Plan is located on Okinawa’s Iriomote Island. You’ll also get a free reusable water bottle and a huge photo of your choice to hang on your wall!

▼ The tropical island is known for its gorgeous jungles and mangrove forests.

There are many other plans offered for those in their twenties, those traveling with family, those that want a taste of luxury, those who want to enjoy winter sports, and more. Each plan starts and ends at a different time (some as late as June 2022), with full details available on Hoshino Resorts’ webpage.

