Potato lovers rejoice: Choose from 100 varieties of potato salad disguised as colorful cones of gelato during upcoming campaign.

Boil ’em, mash ’em, stick ’em in a stew…why not throw ’em in a cone while you’re at it? In fact, that’s just what Hokkaido’s Hoshino Resort Tomamu (home of the outdoor ice bath) is planning in the form of their “potato salad gelato” bites to entice potato lovers to visit this fall.

From September 1 to October 31, Cafe & Bar Tsukino, located partway up the mountain resort on the “ski-in, ski-out” shopping and dining Hotaru Street, will offer up these tasty treats that are more than meets the eye. The variations utilize six types of potatoes and combinations of other ingredients to create endless takes on the humble potato salad.

▼ Don’t let looks deceive you–those aren’t frozen cones of dessert!

According to Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (the same organization that recently gave us the recipe for delicious “demon” cakes), Hokkaido is Japan’s number-one producer of potatoes. Hokkaido-grown tubers come in a wealth of colors, textures, and tastes, and Tsukino makes use of each of their distinct properties in their salads. The six varieties used at the cafe are Danshaku (Irish Cobbler), May Queen, Kita Akari, Inca no Mezame, Shadow Queen, and Northern Ruby.

These six varieties are then combined with a variety of ingredients and toppings to create 100 distinct potato salads for visitors to sample. At only 364 yen (US$3.44) per cone, challenge yourself to try at least one offering from each of the following thematic styles:

Seafood-style: salted scallop, salmon roe, pickled squid, kombu, etc.

Vegetable-style: asparagus, corn, wasabi, white beans, etc.

Dessert-style: fly honeysuckle jam, Tomamu-produced milk, zunda, kinako (soybean flour), etc.

If the thought of purchasing multiple cones makes you full, then consider ordering the tasting set (2,272 yen), which features ten varieties of salad served on a tray sans cones.

▼ The selection is carefully hand-picked by staff to balance the various colors, textures, and flavors of the potatoes.

In addition to the tasting set, there is also a marriage set (1,090 yen), in which one potato salad is paired with a complementary alcoholic beverage.

There are ten pre-selected pairings to choose from, or you can let your creativity run free by selecting your own match-up. The following are just two examples.

▼ Salmon roe with pinot noir: Salmon roe-topped potato salad made from Hokkaido Danshaku potatoes paired with local 10R Winery wine

▼ Salted kombu with junmai daiginjo (highest grade of sake) Asahi Kamui: Seafood-themed potato salad made using May Queen potatoes paired with locally brewed Asahi Kamui sake

If all this talk of delicious taters has you drooling at the mouth, you might also consider incorporating your stay into a gastronomic journey of Hokkaido and booking a night at the ramen-themed hotel room in Sapporo.

Restaurant information

Cafe & Bar Tsukino / Cafe & Bar つきの

Address: Hokkaido, Yufutsu-gun, Shimukappu-mura, Naka-Tomamu

北海道勇払郡占冠村中トマム

Open: 12 p.m.-10 p.m.

Duration: September 1-October 31, 2020

Website

Source, images: @Press

