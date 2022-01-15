The star announced the happy news through her agency this month.

Satomi Ishihara is the stage name of actress Kuniko Ishigami. Born in 1986, she’s been in many high-profile shows and movies since her acting debut in the romantic comedy Tramps Like Us (Kimi wa Pet in Japan), and has made tons of super cute videos besides her more typical work. She might be particularly recognizable to fans of the shonen manga Attack on Titan—she was cast in the live-action movie to play the enigmatic scientist Hans, based on the character of Hange Zoë from the original manga…

…while kaiju enthusiasts will remember her from her role as Kayoko Patterson in Shin Godzilla.

Two years ago Ishihara announced her marriage to a man around her age from outside the entertainment industry. She continued to work throughout 2020 and 2021, but on January 10 of this year, she made a formal announcement through her agency that the two of them are expecting their first child at some point in the spring.

“Apologies for reporting on my personal life, but I’m here to announce that I am expecting the birth of my first child. As I have reached the stable period of my pregnancy without any problems, I’m spending my time with a calm mind and heart. I expect that my baby will be born sometime this spring. In addition, I’ll be doing my best to keep up with the work I love doing at a pace that’s right for me. I’d be delighted if all those involved in my work, as well as those who always support it, will watch over me kindly during this time.”

Her many fans flocked to social media to post messages of congratulations, or in the case of love-crazed otaku, wails of despair. Ishihara has been selected as one of the most beautiful women in the entire world, so perhaps it’s to be expected that a few broken hearts would result from this announcement.

▼ This screencap of a message board discussion of the news says “So you’re saying…she’s already kissed her husband?” and the reply, “You pure nerds kill me.”

We at SoraNews24 wish Satomi the best of health during her pregnancy and good luck with handling her work duties when she returns in full!

