The popularity of manga/anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is widespread. From collaborations with sushi chains to even an Uniqlo clothing line, fans of the hit series can snack on character-themed food or support their stans on their outfits.

And soon, cosplayers and collectors alike will be overjoyed to know that a life-size replica of the protagonist’s weapon, the Nichirin Blade, will be available for purchase.

The sword-replica will be created by Proplica, a company known for producing replicas of weapons and props from widely watched anime series like Sailor Moon or Yu-Gi-Oh. With a pitch-black sheen to the blade and a wheel-like hilt, the sword is an exact copy of Tanjiro’s demon-slaying weapon.

▼ In terms of total length, the sword spans 880 millimeters (2.89 feet).

Another added feature to the replica is that it can play lines from the anime, voiced by Tanjiro’s voice actor Natsuki Hanae. While Proplica doesn’t explicitly state if there’s a button to press to hear them spoken, the company boasts that the sword-replica can play over 70 lines, and the lines will also differ depending on the mode one chooses.

The sword will come with the following two modes: Demon Slaying Mode and Encouraging Tanjiro Mode. Depending on your mood, you could go for some of Demon Slaying Mode’s more gutsy, fierce lines, or you could opt for the protagonist’s motivational lines from Encouraging Tanjiro Mode. Both modes will also play the series’ opening song, “Gurenge” by LiSA, as well as lines referring to the series’ titular “Water Breathing” technique — a concentration method for beginning demon slayers to use for taking down demons.

▼ “Water Breathing, Second Form!”

Reservations for the Nichirin Blade replica start from October 1. From February 2021, the replica can be bought via hobby stores, anime good shops, and online venues. Price-wise, fans of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba can purchase the sword for 8,400 yen. (US$ 79.58)

And if you’re thinking about adding this replica to your collection, here’s some inspiration on how to create a dedicated Demon Slayer shrine..

Source, images: @Press

