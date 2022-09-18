Fukurokuju sells “Man’s Romance” on the menu.

We’ve perused some unusual menus in our time, but this week we came across an item that made our eyes pop and our jaws drop as it jumped off the paper at us with the words:

“Big Cock Roll”

In case you’re wondering, the “cock” in its name doesn’t refer to a rooster — it’s meant to mean “Big Penis Roll“, and it’s written as “巨根ロール巻” (“Kyokan Roll Maki”)

▼ To top if all off, the sign (bottom left in the image below) comes with a few love hearts around the blurb, which reads: “Man’s Romance“.

It certainly jumps out at the diner, along with a couple of other equally saucy signs that read: “Mokkori Gyoza Set Meal” (“Erection Gyoza Set Meal“) and “Beef Gingin Curry Udon” (“Beef Ecstasy Curry Udon“).

Our ever-adventurous reporter Masanuki Sunakoma was tempted to try them all, but he couldn’t resist getting his mouth around the Man’s Romance Cock Roll. So he called the waitstaff over to order it, and when he did, he found himself whispering quietly like a teenager buying condoms for the first time at a drugstore.

The person who took his order immediately lit up, taking great pleasure in saying loudly: “Well, the Big Cock might be tough today. Let me check for you“, before scurrying off to the kitchen. Masanuki looked down at his table, hoping the other diners hadn’t heard their conversation, only to hear the waitstaff calling out to the chef in the kitchen:

“Looks like we have a big cock. Can you handle it?”

Masanuki blushed as he felt the full room of diners smirking into their bowls of food. It was a ten-minute wait before the waitstaff returned, this time shouting, “Thank you for waiting! Here’s your Big Cock Roll!!”

▼ And there it was.

In fact, there was not one but TWO Big Cocks on the tray before him, and they weren’t joking when they said they were big. The weight of them made them seem more like ehomaki rolls made for a giant gorilla.

▼ Shaped like a can, and heavy.

These certainly weren’t your average makizushi sushi rolls, and what hid inside them was also impressive. Nestled in the centre was a filling of fried lean pork cutlet, salad, plum sauce, and cheese.

▼ Perhaps the only time a cheesy cock is acceptable.

Despite the heavy contents, the Big Cock Roll was surprisingly non-oily, due to the juicy tenderness of the meat, and refreshing, thanks to the fresh salad ingredients.

▼ Still, it was a mouthful.

Masanuki usually has a voracious appetite but even he couldn’t manage more than one of these in one sitting.

Thankfully, the restaurant allowed him to take the second roll home with him, in a pack that cost him an extra 30 yen (US$0.21). And thankfully, the waitstaff didn’t yell out “Customer taking a Big Cock home!” as he left the restaurant.

While a lot of diners will no doubt relish in the chance to order a Big Cock Roll, there are other non-suggestive meals on the menu for less adventurous diners.

▼ No cocks here, but still satisfying!

At 1,500 yen, the Big Cock Roll is a small price to pay for a memorable meal. Bonus points if you eat it around the time of the Japanese Penis Festival.

Restaurant information

Fukurokuju / 福六十

Address: Saitama-ken, Hanno-shi, Midoricho 11-20

埼玉県飯能市緑町11-20

Open: 11:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m. / 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. (Mon-Fri); 11:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m. / 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. (Sat, Sun and hols)

Closed: Wednesdays

Photos © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]