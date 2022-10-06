Gotta drink ’em all before they’re gone!

Starbucks Japan isn’t the only coffee chain to offer region-exclusive menus! For a limited time this autumn, Tully’s Coffee Japan will be serving one new coffee drink in eight different parts of the country. The beverages being offered won a “drink election” in each region in celebration of Tully’s 25th anniversary in Japan.

Each menu item is served in either a hot latte base form with milk, or in a Tully’s frozen cream-based Swircle form (think Frappuccino). Here are the eight different drinks and where to get them.

Hokkaido-Only: Hobaru Peanuts

The name of this café latte translates to “lots of peanuts”, and that’s what’s in it! It’s also topped with roasted peanuts. This is sold in a hot latte version for 630 yen or a frozen Swircle option for 680 yen.

Tohoku Area: Fuwasaku Granola Soy Milk

This drink combines the mellowness of soy milk with the sweetness of white chocolate. The whipped cream on top is sprinkled with crunchy granola for an enjoyable, textural contrast. It’s sold in latte form for 630 yen and a frozen version for 680 yen, and you can find it in Aomori, Iwate, Akita, Miyagi, Yamagata, and Fukushima prefectures.

Kanto Area: Kanto Kando! Orange Mille Feuille

The Kanto Area drink marries the tartness with orange and the sweetness of crepe-like mille feuille bits. It’s available for 630 yen in latte form and 680 yen in frozen form. This is available in Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, and Kanagawa prefectures.

Tokyo-Only: Vanilla Kaoru Crème Brulee

That’s right, Tokyo gets its own special drink! This is a great, fall-like, coffee-based latte that combines vanilla, maple, custard sauce, and coffee sugar topping. If you like dessert drinks, this is for you. It’s available in latte form and frozen form for 630 yen and 680 yen respectively.

Chubu Area: Sawayaka Orange Vanilla

This orange-themed drink differs from the Kanto drink in that it’s given a boost of espresso, and it’s mixed with Tully’s pre-existing vanilla latte. It’s 630 yen for the latte version and 680 yen for the frozen one. You can find it in Niigata, Toyama, Ishikawa, Fukui, Yamanashi, Nagano, Gifu, Shizuoka, and Aichi prefectures.

Kinki Area: Pistachio Paradise

Perhaps something more nutty is your taste? If so, you’ll want to head to the Kinki area for this pistachio-themed drink. It’s mixes with honey and espresso for a drink that’s warm and inviting. You can get it in a latte form for 630 yen or a frozen form for 680 yen. Check Tully’s in Mie, Shiga, Kyoto, Osaka, Nara, and Wakayama prefectures for a taste.

Chugoku-Shikoku Area: Pink Salt & Double Nuts

Continuing with the nutty trend are the Chugoku and Shikoku areas. This coffee-based latte combines hazelnuts with almond pralines, then is topped with whipped cream and pink salt. Its café latte version is 630 yen and its frozen version is 680 yen. It’s available in Tottori, Shimane, Okayama, Hiroshima, Yamaguchi, Tokushima, Kagawa, Ehime, and Kochi prefectures.

Kyushu & Okinawa Areas: Kokuto Brown Sugar

The last drink in the series is a brown sugar one, which Okinawa is famous for producing in Japan. It’s combined with a double shot of espresso for a deep and energizing flavor. It’s available in latte form for 630 yen and frozen form for 680. You can pick one up in Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Oita, Miyazaki, Kagoshima, and Okinawa prefectures.

That wraps up the Tully’s 25th anniversary series! It’s not yet determined how long each will be available, so if you want to grab one right as the borders open, you’d best get one sooner than later.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]