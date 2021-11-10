Their Magical Coffee Time tie-in appeals to the hearts of all Potter die-hards.



Harry Potter has had a tumultuous past decade. Though the smash-hit franchise’s initial success of seven books, eight films, and a worldwide fandom has been supplemented with the Fantastic Beasts films and the ever-popular stage play, the magic has faded for some fans due to author J.K. Rowling’s controversial stance on transgender people and certain plot directions taken in both the play and recent movies.

Many of these controversies predominantly exist in the English-speaking sphere. Meanwhile, Japan is not only preparing to be the first country in Asia to host the Cursed Child play but has a line of themed cafés and collaborative school products cropping up one by one. The latest of these is a stunning and exhaustive collaboration by Tully’s Coffee Japan, which not only includes some festive-themed drinks with canon-compliant flavors but a trunkful of themed goods available through their online store.

▼ The full line-up in all its splendor.

The star in what Tully’s Coffee is calling its Magical Coffee Time lineup is the 630-yen (US$5.58) Treacle Tart Latte, something you might expect Harry and his friends to order from the Trolley Witch while aboard the Hogwarts Express. With the deep and sugary flavor of molasses, your belly is sure to feel as warm and toasty after drinking one as that of a Hungarian Horntail.

The drinks come in one size (Tall) and are topped with a customary crown of whipped cream and a drizzle of syrup. Atop the cream lies a special extra treat stamped with the Harry Potter logo left undescribed in the press release. Could it be a square of shortbread, perhaps to represent the crust on Harry’s favorite treacle tart?

▼ Choose between a cardboard or silicone sleeve in one of the House colors for an extra 350 yen (US$3.10)!

While the collaboration items will be sold in as many Tully’s outlets across Japan as possible come November 26, branches in the Tokyo Marunouchi Area (Ootechou, Marunouchi, and Yurakucho) will have the lineup ready to go from November 11. Here’s what you can expect to find on the shelves with a bit of luck!

▼ The full line is numbered in order.

1. Harry Potter Coffee Bean Canister (1,580 yen/US$14)

2. Stainless Steel Tumbler (Hedwig) (2,900 yen/US$25.69)

3. Bearful Hogwarts Stuffed Teddy Bear (2,500 yen/US$22.14)

4. Hogwarts Book Cover (1,700 yen/US$15,06)

5. Platform 9 and 3/4s Eco Bag (2,200 yen/US$19.49)

6. Platform 9 and 3/4s Stainless Steel Canister (3,100 yen/US$27.46)

7. Harry Potter Collaboration Tully’s Card and Card Case Set (2,100 yen/US$18.60) (price includes a 1,000 yen deposit)

8. Harry Potter Washi Tape Set (Four Colors) (1,100 yen/US$9.74)

9. Magical Design-Changing Mug (Hedwig) (2,000 yen/US$17.72)

10. Harry Potter Flat Pouch (1,500 yen / US$13.29)

11. Harry Potter Paper Bag (450 yen/US$3.99)

There is also a line of products that can be purchased from the Tully’s Online Store, each with its own charming Wizarding World touch. Many of these will be released at 11 a.m. JST.

▼ The Harry Potter Birthday Mug (2,300 yen/US$20.37) is based on the birthday cake from early on in Philosopher’s Stone.

▼ You can purchase an eco-bag in this style, too, for 2,200 yen (US$19.49)

And for any especially dedicated Harry Potter aficionados, there is this lavishly-presented Harry Potter Encyclopedia…written in Japanese. It costs 2,700 yen (US$23.92).

Maybe you want to buy another copy of the book you already love so much? In that case, this gorgeous volume of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone costs 4,500 yen (US$39.86) and features an ornately illustrated hardback front cover.

All the signs point to a serious Harry Potter revival in Japan. The Making of Harry Potter, a studio tour presented by Warner Brothers, is planned to open in Japan in 2023. There are rumblings about a potential dedicated Harry Potter theme park to be built there at some point in the near future, as well. We’re bound to see even more luxurious collaborations in the lead-up to its arrival. Hopefully, someone will cast Alohomora on the borders to Japan so that international fans can join in the fun as well.

