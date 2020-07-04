A special opportunity for tea enthusiasts to beat the summer heat and try out Starbucks’s newest flavors.

Starbucks has had a busy year so far, from temporarily closing down stores in the wake of COVID-19’s spread to more recently opening up Japan’s first sign language-only store in Tokyo. As the island country begins to enter the hot, humid months of summer, Starbucks has prepared a treat for those who love tea with a Teavana-inspired tea bar in Roppongi.

Located in the cylindrical Metro Hat building of Roppongi Hills, this new Starbucks features a chic wooden finish and ample lighting to create an airy and refreshing look. With any new store Starbucks reveals though, the one thing we’re most excited about is the new drink lineup. Starbucks’s tea-focused bar has a line up of four new drinks, including teas and tea-infused novelties.

The first tea special to this shop is the Yuzu Citrus Lavender Sage Tea. Though the product is described to have a taste similar to pineapple and orange with a hint of lavender, this drink features an addition of citrus fruit chunks and grapefuit jelly.

▼ Priced at 590 yen (US$5.50), the Yuzu Citrus Lavender Sage Tea is aimed towards fruit lovers.

Starbucks’s second new drink is dubbed the Strawberry Passion Tea and is available for 540 yen. Freeze-dried strawberries as well as strawberry chunks are paired with the sweet fusion of hibiscus and cinnamon—all great elements to match the potent bitterness of your typical passionfruit tea.

For those who prefer Frappuccinos, you’re in luck as the new Starbucks branch also features a Frappuccino version of the Strawberry Passion Tea. Compared to the standard tea version, the Frappuccino comes with whipped cream blended with the fruity mix, perfect for those with a sweet tooth or who want a dessert to top off their meal.

▼ Only available cold, the Strawberry Passion Tea Frappuccino comes at a cost of 680 yen.

Last but not least, the final drink of the new lineup is a Matcha Tea Latte at 590 yen. Matcha is always a popular addition to Starbucks drink lineup, but what makes this particular latte stand out is its inclusion of special Japanese refined sugar from southern Japan, known as wasabon. If you love the bitter intricacies that come with anything matcha-flavored, you’ll no doubt appreciate the latte’s subtle inclusion of wasabon and milk.

The tea-focused Starbucks Roppongi Hills Metro Hat store will be open from July 1. For reasons related to COVID-19, this Starbucks store will not be able to fill up personal mugs or tumblers to ensure guest safety, however, you’ll still be able to sip and spill that tea while practicing social distancing and cough etiquette!

Cafe information

Starbucks (Roppongi Hills Metro Hat Hollywood Plaza branch) / スターバックス コーヒー（六本木ヒルズ メトロハット ハリウッドプラザ店）

Address: Tokyo-to, Minato-ku, Roppongi 6-4-1 Metro Hat Hollywood Plaza

東京都港区六本木６丁目４−１ メトロハット ハリウッドプラザ

Open 7 a.m.-11 p.m.

Website

Source, images: Starbucks Press Release

[ Read in Japanese ]