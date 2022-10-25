This store-in-a-store is for all of the littlest Pokémon lovers in your life, with play and rest areas to entertain the whole family.

On October 22, Monpoké, the official Pokémon baby brand, opened its first limited-time physical store location called Monpoké Marché in Tokyo’s Odaiba district. The store is nestled inside of the Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us Odaiba location with plans to remain open until February 2024.

▼ Concept art for Monpoké Marché

In general, Monpoké aims to celebrate all of the “firsts” in a baby’s life, from the newborn months through the toddler years. The brand’s line of Pokémon-themed lifestyle goods includes all kinds of gifts, picture books, toys, apparel, stuffies, bedding supplies, and other miscellaneous items with cute designs.

▼ A typical Pikachu illustration in the Monpoké style

At the new Monpoké Marché in Odaiba, families can immerse themselves in a world of smiles and soft colors that appeals to even the youngest of Pokéfans. Familiar faces such as Pikachu, Dedenne, and many other Pokéfriends will also be there to greet you in the decor as you explore the three themed entertainment zones. First up is the bustling Marché (market) Zone, which is full of stalls selling different kinds of goods. Next is the Green Zone which reflects the large tree and abundant nature found on Monpoké Island, the setting of a real-life Pokémon puppet TV show for small children. Finally, third is the Marine Zone which represents the ocean surrounding Monpoké Island.

▼ The space also includes seated areas for families to read picture books, watch videos, or take a break while shopping.



Furthermore, beginning on October 22, the first 2,000 visitors to all participating Babies “R” Us stores throughout Japan who make a purchase of 2,000 yen (US$13.55) or above will receive an exclusive Monpoké reusable bag.

▼ The bag features the Monpoké logo as well as stylized illustrations of select Pokémon.

If you have little ones in your family, make sure you take advantage of the new store while it lasts. Perhaps you’d also like to commemorate your visit by ordering a customizable Pokémon baby ring from Monpoké as well.

Store information

Toys “R” Us & Babies “R” Us Odaiba / トイザらス・ベビーザらス お台場店

Address: Tokyo-to, Minato-ku, Daiba, 1-7-1 T101 Aqua City Odaiba, 1st floor

東京都港区台場 1-7-1 アクアシティお台場 T101 1F

Open: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (Monday-Friday), 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (Saturday-Sunday)

Source, images: PR Times

