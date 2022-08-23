Babies can finally get a fun-sized version of a Pokéring to match the grownups.

U-Treasure, the Japanese company behind lines of popular character jewelry for adults, released its first Pokémon ring for babies under its Monpoké brand on August 18. The ring comes with a customizable charm on which you can engrave special details about your little one’s day of birth. Sizes range from the smallest ring diameter and circumference of 8-25.1 millimeters (0.31-0.99 inches) to the largest diameter and circumference of 12.7-39.9 millimeters.

▼ Always watch the baby carefully when it’s time to get a little dolled up.

The Pokémon mark is perhaps the most noticeable element on the charm. You can choose one of the following 29 designs featuring nine different popular Poképals to grace the front of the charm depending on your mood.

▼ Pikachu, Gengar, Eevee, Smeargle

Gengar seems a bit like the odd one out in this lineup, but we figure there are some families that actually prefer the Ghost/Poison-type with a sinister smile over the more recognizable cute ones.

▼ Ludicolo, Piplup, Mime Jr., Dedenne, Mimikyu

Near your Pokémark of choice is also an area to display the baby’s birthstone. You can select from the following 12 gemstones pictured below in order of month of birth: garnet, amethyst, aquamarine, diamond, emerald, moonstone, ruby, peridot, sapphire, pink tourmaline, blue topaz, and tanzanite.

On the opposite side of the charm is a small space to engrave a piece of important information about the baby, such as his/her name, birthday, height, or weight. There’s enough space for a maximum of six characters, so choose wisely.

Prices for a Monpoké ring differ according to the material. A silver ring costs 38,500 yen (US$280.40) while 18-Karat yellow gold, 18-Karat pink gold, and 950 platinum rings cost 71,500 yen.

Finally, since babies don’t stay the same size forever, each ring also comes with a chain to convert it into a necklace. It could make for a fond keepsake item when they grow older.

The Monpoké baby rings can now be purchased on the U-Treasure online store. While you’re at it, you may also want to keep your baby snoozing with this Snorlax good luck charm.

