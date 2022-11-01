From costumes to makeup, hair, props, and poses, these cosplayers know how to bring characters to life.

The Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival was held in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro on 29-30 October, drawing crowds of cosplayers and photographers to Sunshine Square for the annual event.

Unlike last year, when rain threatened to dampen the spirits of those who took part, the skies this year were sunny with cloudy patches throughout the day, and it wasn’t too hot or too cold — perfect weather for cosplaying.

Compared to the first day of this year’s festival, there were more people in attendance on Day Two of the event. This meant there were more cosplayers out and about, and there were so many great costumes on display it was hard to narrow down our favourites.

After some discussion in the office, we decided to whittle down our top picks from Day Two to nine cosplayers. From costumes to makeup, hair, props and poses, these cosplayers made all the right choices to bring their chosen characters to life, so let’s take a look at them below!

▼ Mochizuki Honami from Project Sekai (Cosplayer: @kc_2_cos)

▼ I-No from Guilty Gear – Strive – (Cosplayer: @muffet1010)

▼ Marie Rose from Dead or Alive (Cosplayer: @rinyanpassan)

▼ Takina Inoue from Lycoris Recoil (Cosplayer: @KapoAkatsuki)

▼ Amber from Genshin Impact (Cosplayer: @iLeylv)

▼ Chouzetsu Saikawa Tenshi-chan from Needy Girl Overdose (Cosplayer: @chimurin333)

▼ Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Cosplayer: @negoto_meme)

▼ Rebecca from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Cosplayer: @yu_mechieri)

▼ And finally, we have Uketsu, the mysterious YouTuber and horror fiction writer, who never shows their face and wears this mask online (Cosplayer: @yakusou_63)

So there you have it — the best cosplayers from Day Two of the Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival. Which one was your favourite? Let us know in the comments below, and don’t forget to check out all the brilliant cosplayers from Day One of the festival!

Photos ©SoraNews24

