We’re going on the assumption that there’s no such thing as a bad impact.

In the culinary arts anything goes and sometimes the wildest ideas yield the best results. Even at home, it’s possible to make outrageous creations with simple items such as cheese and ice cream or ramen and Sprite. The best way to find these recipes is often by following the corporate accounts of your favorite foods.

That what our writer Maro did and when she checked her Twitter feed she found that gummy brand Kaju Gumi had a novel idea to spruce up your next plate of roast beef.

▼ “Popular with wine-lovers, gelatin sauce made with Kaju Gumi goes great on roast beef and pairs well with wine. You can easily make this bistro-style taste with a microwave.”

The tweet’s thread then goes into detail about how to prepare this gummy sauce and as they suggest, it’s quite easy. So Maro decided to give it a shot in her own kitchen. First, she gathered all of the ingredients:

・1/2 a bag of Grape Kaju Gumi gummies

・1 tablespoon of soy sauce

・1 tablespoon of water

・1 tablespoon of vinegar

・1/2 tablespoon of olive oil

▼ Olive oil not pictured

First she mixed all the ingredients except for the olive oil in a small bowl.

Then, she microwaved the mixture until the gummies melted. The recipe suggests it will take about 50 seconds in a 600 Watt microwave, but if that’s not enough just keep trying at 10-second intervals until melted.

Next, Maro put the melted mixture into the fridge for two hours to harden. When ready, she took it back out, mixed in the olive oil, and that was it!

It certainly got full marks and then some for presentation. It totally looked like something a fancy bistro might serve and not at all like something that a candy store might serve.

As for the taste, at first, the vinegar and soy sauce tried to make their presence felt, but were quickly pushed aside by the powerful fruity taste of the gummies. She kind of had a feeling it would turn out like this from the powerful scent of grape gummy during the microwaving.

Overall, she felt it was too much like candy to really capture the taste of a restaurant meal. And though the olive oil attempted to bridge the gap with the meat and other ingredients, she felt harmony wasn’t quite achieved.

However, it was an interesting taste and definitely a change of pace from her usual home dining. Maro wondered if adding a little more soy sauce might bring a salty sharpness that balances everything out more.

In the right hands, a gummy sauce definitely had the potential to work. On the other hand, if you’re a huge fan of gummies, this sauce is definitely for you as is and well worth trying out.

