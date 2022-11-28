It’s like a distant, disapproving dad’s Father’s Day party in your mouth!

Evangelion is an anime full of complex characters, arguably none more so than Gendo. The father of protagonist Shinji and director of the Eva units’ development and deployment, Gendo is a man largely devoid of human warmth who makes little if any effort to form interpersonal connections, but also a deeply lonely individual unable to cope with the sadness of his wife’s death.

And now comes yet another unexpected facet to the character: Gendo is also a cake.

OK, so Gendo becoming a dessert isn’t part of the original Evangelion TV series continuity, nor that of the Rebuild of Evangelion sequel/reboot movies. It is, however, the newest creation from Cake.jp, the same company that gave us the edible real-world One Piece Gum-Gum Fruit.

Cake Gendo appears in his customary pose, hunching down with his mouth hidden behind his interlocked semi-steepled fingers. Gendo, the Nerv emblem, and the plate bearing the Japanese text for “Rebuild of Evangelion” are all white chocolate, and the brooding Eva mastermind is half encircled from behind by chocolate Seele senior command Sound Only monoliths.

Slice into the 15-centimeter (5.9-inch) diameter dessert, and you’ll discover that it’s a shortcake filled with cream and strawberries. Cake.jp admits that this might not be what you’d expect from the somber pre-slice aesthetics, but assures us that the broadly popular choice of filling makes this “a shortcake that anyone can enjoy,” which is quite an accomplishment for a guy as divisive and hard to get along with as Gendo.

▼ It’s worth noting that in Japanese, the same word (omedetou) can be used to mean both “congratulations” and “happy birthday” depending on the occasion, so bringing this to a friend’s birthday party also counts as a reenactment of the Eva TV anime’s final scene.

The Gendo cake is priced at 6,300 yen (US$45) and can be ordered through Cake.jp’s online store here. For maximum ambiance, we’d recommend eating it in the real-world location of Tokyo-3, and washing it down with a nice, cold glass of Tang.

