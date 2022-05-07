May or may not make your limbs stretch like Luffy, but absolutely will be a dessert you’ll never forget.



When it comes to answering the call to adventure, you could say that Monkey D. Luffy, protagonist of anime/manga One Piece and self-proclaimed future King of the Pirates, was born ready. Well, in spirit anyway. Physically he was just an ordinary kid, though, so you could say that the moment he became truly ready for adventure was when he ate the Gum-Gum Fruit, a magical piece of produce that imbued his body with the power to stretch, bend, and otherwise move in ways that help ensure his survival in the wildly dangerous situations he so frequently dives into.

As you’d expect of such an amazing foodstuff, the Gum-Gum Fruit was rare and coveted, with those seeking its power spending centuries searching for it. But now you can skip all the high seas voyages and battles with rival treasure hunters and just order one to eat for yourself.

Japanese confectioner Cake.jp has teamed up with the One Piece franchise to create the Gum-Gum Fruit Cake. Appearance-wise, from the outside it looks exactly like it does in the anime, with a vibrant purple rind with arabesque patterning.

Cake.jp is coyly quiet as to whether or not eating the cake will allow you to stretch your limbs like Luffy. But while its superpower-granting status remains unknown, we can probably predict that it’ll taste pretty great. The Gum-Gum Fruit Cake is based on Cake.jp’s popular Marugoto Melon Cake, which stuffs a cake inside a whole muskmelon. In addition to muskmelon fruit, you’ve also got sponge cake, melon-flavored whipped cream, and sliced strawberries waiting for you inside.

▼ Patissier Kato, who created the Gum-Gum Fruit Cake, shared a snapshot.

In Japan, fruit-intensive cakes have a particularly gourmet image, and especially ones with melon generally don’t come cheap, especially when they’re as visually impressive too. The Gum-Gum Fruit Cake is no exception, and is priced at 13,000 yen (US$105) on Cake.jp’s online store here. However, for those without a fat wad of cash/chest full of doubloons, Cake.jp is also running a campaign where you have a chance to win a free Gum-Gum Fruit Cake by following both their and Patissier Kato’s Twitter accounts (here and here) and retweeting the tweet below.

However you manage to get your hands on one, though, this is a special-occasion dessert, so rather than scarfing down the whole thing by yourself, it’s best shared with a couple of your nakama-level friends.

