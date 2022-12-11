When you need to get in out of the cold, Pikachu and his pals are waiting for you with tabletop trick art opportunities.

Nagano Prefecture’s Hakuba region boasts some of the best skiing and snowboarding spots in all of Japan. But no matter how much you and your family might love hitting the slopes or otherwise playing in the snow, eventually you’ll need to take a break and come in from the cold. You need an oasis, so to speak…so why not a Pokémon Oasis?

That’s the name Hakuba’s Kashimayari Snow Resort Family Park is giving to its new kids’ and family break room seating section. Located inside the Main Slope Central Plaza building, as part of its Red Cedar restaurant, the Oasis is decked out with colorful Pokémon character artwork, with a special focus on Pocket Monster species from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the latest paired titles in the mainline Pokémon video game series.

You might notice that in addition to Pokémon, the tables feature individual Poké Ball markings for each diner.

They’re about the size of a dinner plate, and that’s not a coincidence. Positioning your plate over the marking lets you produce a little tabletop tick art: in photos, it’ll look like Pikachu and his friends are peeking at your plate and indirectly begging for a bite.

The Pokémon Oasis will be open from December 24 to March 21, and available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Kashimayari Snow Resort Family Park says it’s for “families only” on weekends and holidays, but it seems like any and all Pokémon fans are can use it on other days.

