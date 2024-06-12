Ottotto crackers team up with Pokémon and take an exclusivity cue from the franchise’s video games.

Japanese snack maker Morinaga’s Ottotto crackers have been big sellers for a long time, whether people are reaching for a bag of the standard lightly salted version or the bolder curry-seasoned ones. Ordinarily, Ottotto are shaped like a variety of marine animals, so you could say they’re sort of like Japan’s version of Goldfish crackers, but this summer Morinaga is changing things up by turning Ottotto into Pokémon crackers instead!

And no, Morinaga didn’t just whip up a batch of Pikachu-shaped crackers and call it a day. While the franchise mascot is, of course, represented, so are dozens of other species, with a total of 75 different Pokémon to find and munch on.

This isn’t the first time for Morinaga to roll out special Pokémon-shaped Ottotto, but this newest iteration does mark the edible debut of two new types, Terapagos and Captain Pikachu.

In keeping with the spirit of the Pokémon video game series’ paired mainline releases, certain species are exclusive to either salty or curry-flavor Ottotto packages. So, for example, if you want to find Squirtle or Balstoise, you’ll need to go looking in a box or bag of salty Ottotto.

▼ The 24 salty Ottotto-exclusive species

▼ The 22 curry Ottotto-exclusive Pokémon, including Charander and Bulbasaur

▼ And last, the 29 species that can be found in either flavor, with Pikachu, Snorlax, and the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starter trio

The Pokémon Ottotto come in packages decorated with special artwork too.

Of course, there’s a bit of bittersweet irony in making Pokémon snacks that appeal to fans because of how they look, but which you’ll no longer be able to look at after you eat them. To ease the emotional blow, Morinaga is also setting up a special website here, where if you use your phone’s camera and fit the Pokémon Ottotto you’ve found into the frame, you’ll receive a digital art card of that same Pocket Monster.

The Pokémon Ottotto are scheduled to go on sale later this month, at which point we’ll be trying to eat as many of them as possible.

