Let’s take a moment to digest the year’s top stories about what went in our bellies.

Between Japan’s rich indigenous food culture and its enthusiastic interest in both gourmet cuisine and simple comfort food from abroad, it’s almost hard to have a bad meal here, so here are our top tales of eating, finding, and preparing food in 2022.

Top food stories of 2022

● The hidden meaning of the U.S. Air Force’s “shake and fries” patch in Japan

One of the first things these new arrivals learn to look for in Japan is a “shake and fries,” but not because they’re homesick for American food.

● It looks like Costco, it sounds like Costco, but it’s actually Dodosuco — we visit look-alike store

Would a Costco by any other name be as sweet as the mega warehouse we know and love?

● We visit izakaya in Thailand billed as “Middle Aged Man’s Paradise”, try food that’s illegal in Japan

With a Japanese food you can’t get in Japan anymore, this place is a hit with a certain demographic.

● World’s first Ice Whopper now on the menu at Burger King Japan

Flame-broiled, but topped with ice?!?

● Mandarin orange peels aren’t trash, they’re treasure! Three chimpi tips to reuse your mikan skins

You can’t eat mikan peels, so there’s no need to hang on to them, right? Think again, grannie teaches us.

Top cooking stories of 2022

● Hotel guest who boiled crabs in room’s kettle angry to have to pay for damages

Sure, it’s fun to think about what you’re going to cook and how you’re going to do it. Just don’t forget to also think about where you’re going to cook something, and then ask yourself one more time if it sounds like a good idea.

● So what’s with that thin sheet of white paper on top of Japanese miso?

Finding yourself tempted to throw out that annoying strip of paper every time you need to get a scoop of miso for a recipe? Leave it there, because it’s got a job to do.

● Milk Tea Maker from Japan is a life-changer

Fancy cafe-style drinks at home? We may never leave the house again.

● Japanese woman finds better way to make potato salad, we may not be able to go back to old style

We’re honestly feeling silly for ever doing it any other way.

● Move over grilled cheese — we’ve discovered the tastiest toasted sandwich yet【Recipe】

Sure, you can cook anything with a hot sandwich maker, but we say the first should be this beef croquette sandwich.

Images: SoraNews24

