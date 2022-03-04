Grilled croquette sandwiches may be our new favourite breakfast.

Recently, our Japanese reporter Masanuki has gotten into watching a particular channel on YouTube. The channel, called Stay-At-Home Dad Ken’s Outdoor Cooking, features Japanese house husband Ken, who regularly posts recipes for meals you can make when camping.

Of course, Masanuki is far too busy becoming a millionaire with his Amazon hat hack to actually have time to go camping himself, but he’s been craving a good old fashioned ‘camp-style’ meal ever since he started watching the channel. Ken’s Outdoor Cooking has a whole bunch of delicious looking recipes, but there was one video in particular that caught Masanuki’s attention — a grilled croquette sandwich.

▼ The video Masanuki watched (Japanese only)

The idea of a grilled croquette sandwich was particularly appealing to Masanuki as not only was it described as a ‘simple recipe’, but all of the ingredients were readily available from convenience stores.

So one short trip to his local 7-Eleven later, Masanuki was ready to get cooking.

Ingredients



4 slices of bread

1 beef croquette (frozen)

1 packet of shredded cabbage

Worcestershire sauce (as needed)

Margarine (as needed)

Salt and pepper (as needed)

First up, prepare the croquettes. In his video, Ken mentioned that using leftover croquettes is an option, but Masanuki had bought some frozen ones, so he heated them up in the microwave. Masanuki had also bought pre-shredded cabbage, but feel free to shred your own cabbage if you have some lying around. Add the salt and pepper to the shredded cabbage.

Cut the crusts off the bread. If you’re lucky enough to have a fancy sandwich toaster, you can probably skip this step.

Spread the margarine on the de-crusted slices of bread.

Put two slices of the bread, buttered sides down, on your sandwich toaster…

… and toast until they’re lightly browned. Add the shredded cabbage on top…

…and place the croquettes on top of the shredded cabbage.

Drizzle your preferred amount of Worcester sauce on top. Ken recommends using a lot of sauce in his video.

Make sure you get both sides — no one likes a dry sandwich, after all.

Add the last two slices of bread, buttered side facing up. Take care to ensure the bread doesn’t shift when you close the sandwich toaster lid!

▼ Check out that perfect bread placement…!!

▼ Easy does it…

▼ 10 out of 10 for bread alignment. Just stunning.

If you managed to get your bread slices as perfectly aligned as Masakuni, all that’s left is to cook it on low-to-medium heat for about three minutes. If you keep an eye on the sandwich as it toasts, you should avoid burning or overcooking it.

When it starts to get nice and brown, turn over and cook for another two minutes or so until it’s done.

All that’s left to do now is to cut it into halves so it’s easier to eat…

…and you’re done!

Masanuki couldn’t believe how easy it was to make this toasted slice of heaven, and he really felt like he was getting all the experience of a camp breakfast without going near a tent. He could just picture himself somewhere in the great outdoors, with a freshly toasted plate of grilled croquette sandwiches on a plate and a steaming cup of coffee to wash it down…heaven!

As for the taste, it was incredible. The croquette had a perfectly crispy outer layer which brought out the flavour of the beef, and a crunchy filling, which matched perfectly with the crunchy cabbage. The door is open to add your own customisations to the sandwich, too; Masanuki is considering adding mustard or mayonnaise next time he makes one.

Now we’ve discovered this little gem of a sandwich, we may never go back to boring old grilled cheese, just like we can never go back to eating potato salad the ‘conventional’ way, either.

Source: YouTube/兼業主夫ケンのキャンプ飯チャンネル

All images © SoraNews24

