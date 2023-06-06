The film, a live-action spinoff of the popular JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga series, inspired a special drink sold in what looks like an ink bottle.

Ginza Itoya is the flagship location of a famous stationery shop in Tokyo’s ritzy Ginza district that’s been in operation since 1904. With 12 floors of products in its main store related to every form of paper craft imaginable, it’s a veritable paradise for writers and artists of all generations. Its first floor even boasts a juice bar called G.Itoya 1F Drink, which sells drinks in a myriad of colors that are reflected in the paper sold on shelves.

The juice bar recently partnered with Rohan Kishibe Goes to the Louvre, also known as Rohan at the Louvre (Japanese title: 岸辺露伴 ルーヴルへ行く / French title: Rohan au Louvre), a film released on May 26 in Japan starring Japanese actor Issey Takahashi in the titular role. The film is a live-action adaptation of the identically titled manga by Hirohito Araki, which is itself a spinoff of Araki’s most popular series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. In 2009, Araki was one of only five artists selected by the famous Louvre Museum to develop an original story set at the Paris landmark. This work is the result of that invitation.

▼ The trailer for Rohan Kishibe Goes to the Louvre, which centers on the search for the “blackest painting in the world”

Ginza Itoya’s collaboration with the film led to the creation of an ink-black lemonade sold at G.Itoya 1F Drink for 648 yen (US$4.63). As if the novelty of the drink’s color, designed to resemble the black ink that Rohan uses when drawing manga, wasn’t enough by itself, it also came in either a regular drinking cup or a bottled “ink jar.” When you insert a straw diagonally into the bottled version, it’s the spitting image of a pen resting diagonally in a bottle of ink.

Unfortunately, the ink-black lemonade was only available at Ginza Itoya for a very limited time between May 12 through June 1. The earliest of visitors also received a paper tag of Rohan’s Heaven’s Door Stand while supplies lasted.

Japan has plenty of other ink-inspired delicacies, however, so you might want to try this Aisumi bread, “matcha ink” that you can drink, or even squid ink ice cream if you’re still curious.

Source: Twitter/@Ginza_Itoya via ITmedia

Images: Ginza Itoya

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!