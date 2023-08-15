Turn to your favorite character from the popular shonen anime for help with all of your bureaucratic needs that require a signature.

In Japan, when asked to provide a signature in many forums of daily life, many people will whip out a hanko, which is a personal seal with a name engraved on it. Whether it’s signing for a delivery, paying a bill, or leaving a quick note on a coworker’s desk, a hanko can be very handy in a variety of situations. Some banks may even require you to register an official hanko in order to open an account and conduct other kinds of fiscal transactions.

▼ Various possible other uses of a hanko seal

Hanko come in many forms, too, from the simple “name only” kind to stylized ones with additional designs–often in the form of cute characters. Along those lines, anyone who’s a big fan of Weekly Shonen Jump manga-turned anime Jujutsu Kaisen and shopping for a new hanko has reason to celebrate as custom hanko maker Inkan Hanko Shop Hankos continues to grow its collection of Jujutsu Kaisen character-based hanko. The maker has also confirmed that the seals can be registered at the vast majority of Japanese banks for official use.

The first batch of Jujutsu Kaisen-themed hanko features 38 characters from the anime’s first season, including series protagonists Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushigoro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo. Also present in the mix are various other characters connected to the Tokyo and Kyoto Jujutsu High Schools as well as antagonists such as Sukuna, the cursed spirit inhabiting Yuji’s body, as well as Suguru Geto and his allied cursed spirits.

Following the chronological order in which the Jujutsu Kaisen anime adaptations were released, the next batch of seals are based on Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the anime film prequel that was released in December 2021. This special grouping of 20 hanko features Yuta Okkotsu and his childhood friend-turned-cursed spirit Rika Orimoto along with some other familiar faces.

The latest batch of 13 characters added to the mix focuses on the first storyline of the anime’s second season titled “Hidden Inventory/Premature Death.” While this mini-arc lasted only five episodes that aired from July 6 to August 3, it provided important background information about the dynamic between Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto during their student days, along with antagonist Toji Fushigoro, Megumi’s estranged father.

As if choosing a single character for your hanko wasn’t hard enough, you’ll have to make many other choices as well. There are three choices for the material from which your hanko can be made of–wood, water buffalo horn (both of which require you to use a separate ink pad to stamp items), or the basic self-inking kind of hanko–as well as the three choices for font displayed below.

As for the name specifications, a single hanko can handle up to three kanji characters, five hiragana/katakana, or six letters of the Roman alphabet. There are also a few special kinds of stamps available that read “daijoubu,” [all right] “OK,” “mimashita” [seen], and “arigatou” [thank you], which are particularly helpful for teachers or anyone who handles a lot of routine paperwork that needs to be checked.

▼ “OK” (featuring one of Sukuna’s fingers) and “mimashita” special hanko illustrations on the right

Once you’ve decided on all of your unique customizations, all that’s left to do is sit back and look forward to receiving your order. Finished seals come in a beautiful case for safekeeping, decorated with the main characters.

▼ Wood and buffalo horn hanko come in the case depicted on the left while the self-inking kind comes in the case depicted on the right.

The Jujutsu Kaisen-themed hanko can be purchased on Inkan Hanko Shop Hankos’ Rakuten shop. As of this writing, the wood and buffalo horn hanko cost 4,200 yen (US$29) each while the self-inking type costs 2,600 yen.

We can’t say for certain that using one of these stamps will improve your control of cursed energy and allow you to use cursed techniques without trying one for ourselves, but we think it’s safe to say that you’ll be the envy of the delivery person and everyone in the office on the receiving end of your stamps.

As hype continues to grow for the anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Shibuya Incident arc, set to begin airing on August 31, perhaps another perfect way to celebrate is by visiting Universal Studios Japan’s “Jujustsu Kaisen the Real 4-D” theater show attraction, which is set to be open for only a few more months until November 5.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!