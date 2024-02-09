Black Thunder is all about giving.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and the holiday spirit in Japan has never been lower. Studies show that year after year the once widespread custom of women giving “obligation chocolate” to all of their male acquaintances has fallen largely out of favor. You might be surprised to learn that this has been great news for the popular brand of chocolate bar Black Thunder.

That’s because Black Thunder boasts an unrivaled cost performance in terms of chocolatey enjoyment. At a suggested retail price of only 35 yen (US$0.23), it allows anyone to give the most half-hearted of gifts that ironically doesn’t feel half-hearted at all to receive. It might be hard to imagine without ever having eaten a Black Thunder but they really are just that good.

And this Valentine’s Day, Black Thunder has decided to do away with all the romance and gender roles of the traditional holiday and instead focus purely on the spirit of giving. It just so happens that a Japanese word for “give” is “ageru,” which also happens to be the Japanese word for “fry” and the reason they have created Black Thunder Tempura.

These bite-sized chocolate bars will be deep-fried tempura style and sold for 35 yen at their event at the Sanagi Shinjuku restaurant complex from 8 to 11 February. Only 300 are sold per day, so be sure to arrive early for a chance to really feel the spirit of giving by tasting a food that’s homonymous with it.

Unfortunately, that’s very limited, and surely Black Thunder fans all over the country would like to partake in one. That’s why, in the true holiday spirit, Black Thunder has given us an instructional video on how to make our own Black Thunder Tempura just like they do.

▼ The guy cooking is President Tatsunobu Kawai of Yuraku Confectionary, the makers of Black Thunder

And if you head down to Shinjuku but miss out on the tempura, don’t worry. There’s still a lot of great things to be had. Also on sale are boxes of limited edition Black Thunder that you can’t find anywhere else. Nama Black Thunder Classic is based on “nama chocolate” a richer and creamier version of standard milk chocolate which adds a delectable smoothness to the standard crunch of a regular Black Thunder.

There’s also the Thrilling Strawberry Thunder which is coated in strawberry chocolate with bits of freeze-dried strawberries and white chocolate mixed in with the standard bits of buttery cookie.

In another corner of the venue is a capsule machine where you can buy Black Thunder for 35 yen. However, along with the chocolate bar comes a slip of paper with one of 50 suggestions on who to give it to, such as your taxi driver, a person with the same blood type, or someone who looks hungry.

The giving doesn’t stop there either. Just by going to the event, taking a picture there, and posting it on social media with the hashtag “#Let’sGiveBlackThunder” (＃あげようブラックサンダー) will be given a free Premium Black Thunder Blissful Butter.

Meanwhile, Twitter users in the rest of Japan can try out their virtual capsule machine. By taking a spin, tweeting your results, and following the official Black Thunder account, you’ll be entered to win one of 10 one-year supplies of Black Thunder.

So forget about that stupid cupid this Valentine’s Day and get right to the heart of the holiday with the spirit of giving, Black Thunder, and lots of oil.

Event information

Let’s Give! 35 Yen Valentine Gift, Black Thunder / あげよう。35円のバレンタインギフト、ブラックサンダー。

Sanagi Shinjukumae Event Space

サナギ新宿前イベントスペース

Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Shinjuku 3-35-6

東京都新宿区新宿三丁目35番6号

Open: 8 – 11 February

Hours: Noon – 7 p.m.

Website

Source, images: PR Times

