A visit to the renamed Tokyo Motor Show.

The Japan Mobility Show, renamed from the Tokyo Motor Show, opened on October 25 to start its lengthy 12-day run. We made the trip out to the Tokyo Big Sight convention center in the city’s Odaiba neighborhood to attend the event, and brought back a slew of photos of the coolest cars and most beautiful booth models.

▼ Tokyo Big Sight

Under its new name, the Japan Mobility Show is looking to broaden its scope to include an increasing variety of transportation modes, including pilotable giant robots. Cars, trucks, and motorcycles were still the majority of what was on display, with what feels like a general consensus that Mazda’s Iconic SP concept car was the star of the show.

▼ With its flowing lines and hybrid rotary powertrain, the Iconic SP is clearly meant to evoke rev-happy memories of Mazda’s FD RX-7.

Speaking of the Mazda booth, their spokesmodel staff greeted us with a hand sign replicating the company’s winged M logo.

This seems to be an idea they’re borrowing from Suzuki, who’s been using negative space between fingers to recreate the company’s stylized S for long enough that it’s now a tradition.

Not that there’s anything wrong with just a good old-fashioned heart, as suspension component maker Ohlins reminded us.

▼ Another Ohlins heart

Toy maker Takara Tomy, makers of the popular line of Tomica die-cast cars, had a racing version of Toyota’s 86 on display…

…while over at Toyota’s booth, guests could try out the company’s Neo Steer concept, which allows all the car’s functions to be controlled though hand controls only, which would allowing even those in wheel chairs to drive cars equipped with the device.

Toyota technically had multiple booths at the show, including one for group company Toyota Boshoku, whose focus is on car interior parts and components.

Mazda wasn’t the only carmaker stirring up memories of its sporty past, as Honda was debuting a concept for a new Prelude, a model of coupe they haven’t sold since 2001.

For decades, Nagoya-based NGK was one of the most trusted names in spark plugs. The company’s products are still as reliable as ever, but last year they changed their name to Niterra, as its booth models made sure attendees would remember.

NHK Spring, though, whose products include car seats, is sticking with the acronym its had since 1939.

It wasn’t just Japanese companies at the Japan Mobility Show, as Chinese automaker BYD brought out its BYD Seal EV.

At Subaru’s booth, the company famous for building rally racers that can drive on any surface was showing off a flying car, the Subaru Air Mobility Concept.

For cars still running around on the ground, though, Dunlop is happy to provide tires.

▼ Seat maker Minebea Mitsumi

Fuso might not be a name North Americans are familiar with, but Mitsubishi’s commercial truck and bus division is big in Japan, other parts of Asia, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.

▼ Automotive component supplier Denso

▼ Toyoda Gosei, another Toyota Group company and component supplier

At the Mercedes-Benz booth, the attire was more sophisticatedly formal than sporty or playful, as you might expect from the German luxury marque…

…Daihatsu had sort of a retro look going with their high collars and berets…

…and Carmate, who makes both car interior accessories, drive recorder cameras, and outdoor equipment, kept things camp-chic.

▼ Sumitomo Electric also had some rustic appeal with their cowboy hats.

In the motorcycle sector, Kawasaki went old-school with their single-cylinder 250-cc Meguro S1, named in honor of Meguro Manufacturing, a motorcycle company that was absorbed into Kawasaki back in the 1960s…

…as rival Yamaha looked way into the future with its Motoroid 2 concept.

▼ Exhaust system maker Sango

Car show modeling in Japan is still a predominantly female venture, but Saitama-based UD Trucks had booth dudes too.

Andfinally, because it wouldn’t be a proper Japanese event without some sort of cute character merch, visitors to the Mitsubishi booth could purchase a stuffed animal of Delimaru, the boxy bulldog who appears in the TV commercials for the Delica Mini.

So even if we didn’t drive home in a new car, we’ve at least got a new plushie.

Photos ©SoraNews24

