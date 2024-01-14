Square Enix finds a kindred spirit in California.

It’s been 10 years since the launch of Final Fantasy XIV, or at least you could say it’s been 10 years, depending on how you do the math. The MMORPG originally launched in 2010, but that version of the game was wildly unpopular, leading it to be scrapped and swept away for the smash-hit current incarnation of the game which began when Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn was released in August of 2013 for the PlayStation 3, and in spring of 2014 for the PlayStation 4, the oldest console hardware the game can currently be played on.

In any case, the point of all this history and mathematics is to show that it’s been a long, winding, and not always easy road for Final Fantasy XIV. It’s now become one of the most beloved MMORPGs of all time, however, and certainly the most popular to come from Japan, so if you’re looking to raise a glass to toast its accomplishments, there’s no better choice than the new Final Fantasy XIV wine.

The Prisoner for Final Fantasy XIV 10th Anniversary Collector’s Box is a collaboration between Final Fantasy developer Square Enix and California winemaker The Prisoner Wine Company. The two companies felt a kindred spirit between each other, embodied in The Prisoner’s dedication to creating new wines unbound by constricting vinting conventions and Final Fantasy XIV’s heroes courage in overcoming the daunting challenges the game’s story throws at them.

When opened, the chain-illustrated collector’s box reveals an illustration of the Warrior of Light, along with a quote from the character Venat, “Break your chains, shed your burdens, and show me your strength of will!”

Inside the bottle is the winery’s 2021-vintage The Prisoner Red Blend, a mix of California-grown Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Sirah, Syrah, Merlot, and Malbec grapes. The partners say the blend produces a flavorful, full-bodied, and intriguingly complex dry red with notes of raspberry, boysenberry, pomegranate, and vanilla, and scents of cherry, chocolate, clove, and roasted fig.

The Prisoner takes its name from Spanish artist Francisco de Goya’s The Prisoners etching series. The Red Blend’s standard label is a recreation of one of the etchings, but in the bottle included in the Final Fantasy XIV 10th Anniversary Collector’s Box, the label can be peeled off to reveal an alternate with the Warrior of Light underneath.

The Prisoner for Final Fantasy XIV 10th Anniversary Collector’s Box is initially being offered online though Japanese luxury department store Isetan’s Mood Mark online store here, priced at 16,940 yen (US$117) after tax, with preorders open now and continuing until January 19, and from January 22 preorders will open here on Japanese online wine shop Pieroth, with shipping dates yet to be announced. Be advised, though, that at a 15.5-percent alcohol content, The Prisoner Red Blend is a stronger-than-average wine, so take care if you’re also having a glass or two of the Final Fantasy whiskies or sake on the same night.

