Square Enix MMORPG collaborates with Tokyo department store and international brands for fashion and food items.

Despite being released over a decade ago, Final Fantasy XIV Online (FF XIV) is still making a splash virtually and in person. Case in point: the fourth and latest expansion pack, Endwalker, was just released on December 7. Partly to drum up interest, a very limited-time pop-up store and collaborative cafe is also open at Shinjuku’s flagship Isetan location.

The Final Fantasy XIV x Isetan Special Collection Pop-Up Store is up and running on the 2nd floor (Center Park/The Stage) of Isetan for only one week from December 8-December 14. The collaboration features game tie-ins with not just one brand but a whole series of Japanese and international partners to offer fashion items, accessories, and even sweets.

▼ FF XIV x Isetan Collection Pop-Up Store (and if you can’t make it in-person, online orders can be placed here)

Let’s take a look at the featured brands and goods that can be purchased at the pop-store or at the Isetan Online Store in more detail.

FF XIV x Black Tea Specialty Shop Teapond

Tea selection / 1,944 yen (US$17.15) each

Tea aficionados will have fun choosing between seven varieties of black tea stylized after the seven nations in FF XIV. Each collectible tea tin contains eight teabags.

FF XIV x Harapeko Lab’s Kobutsu Wogashi

Crystal Shards: Japanese-style agar-agar sweets / 2,916 yen each

Have fun collecting these sparkling crystals, clusters, and shards. They’re hard on the outside but soft on the inside and pretty darn pretty to look at.

FF XIV x Babbi

Pouch and wafers / 2,640 yen each

This Italian sweets brand known for its wafers and gelato has designed a soft pouch filled with delectable vanilla and pistachio-flavored wafers. The adorable moogle face on the front adds a lovely touch.

FF XIV x Biju Mam

Soul siphon two-way pendant / 21,780 yen each

Biju Mam’s gorgeous pendant features a natural rainbow moonstone on a sleek chain. The pendant can also be removed to make a simpler necklace.

FF XIV x Chan Luu

Job bracelet / 14,259 yen each

Chan Luu is a Los Angeles-based handcrafted jewelry maker with a contemporary edge. This collaborative line of bracelets features 19 stunning versions with different FF XIV Job icon charms, expanding on a previous collaborative line released in 2018. Each one features two rows of stones and four size adjustments.

FF XIV x Kiwanda

Rose Valentione tights / 6,600 yen each

Based on a memorable design for tights that appear in FF XIV, legwear and accessory company Kiwanda has created this funky pair of tights that features different patterns of stripes and diamonds on each leg.

FF XIV x Kiwanda

Men’s and women’s short socks / 3,080 yen each

Kiwanda’s second offering features cotton socks–three pairs each for men and women–incorporating the motif of the Allagan Empire into the design.

▼ Men’s socks

▼ Women’s socks

FF XIV x TangTang

T-shirts / 7,700 yen each

This Japanese label focuses primarily on T-shirts these days and frequently collaborates with other franchises. Two versions of this FF tie-in are available featuring a simple unisex design noting the various expansion packs of FF XIV.

▼ Warrior of Light version

▼ Warrior of Darkness version

9.kyuu

Soap / 3,740 yen

9.kyuu offers a line of plant-derived soaps with lovely floral scents. Its FF XIV tie-in kit includes two small bars in the shape of a moogle head complete with the characteristic pom-pom tuft of fur at the top. The “momo” bar is a blend of bergamot, grapefruit, lavender, and citrus scents and the “ki” bar is a blend of geranium, lemon, marjoram, floral and herbal scents.

That’s a wrap for the line of exclusive goods. As a special incentive, the first 1,000 people who install the Isetan department store app, register as a member, and purchase 5,500 yen or more of the above merchandise will receive a Final Fantasy XIV ballpoint pen in a color of choice while supplies last.

In addition to the limited-time store, Isetan’s 3rd-floor Bistro Cafe Ladies & Gentlemen is also offering a special FF XIV cheesecake and non-alcoholic cocktail set tie-in menu between December 8-January 25. The cafe is open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. every day (except on December 31, January 1, and January 2) with last orders at 7:30 p.m. each day. An electronic reservation is required through December 21, after which reservations are not required. All diners will receive a special collaborative placemat to keep.

▼ Interior view of Bistro Cafe Ladies & Gentlemen

With all of these new deals to look forward to, we’ve gotten a bit nostalgic and are now reminiscing about other Final Fantasy real-world collaborations like the FF VII Remake Cafe and even a stage musical. Who knows what other fun tie-ins are waiting for us down the road.

Store information

Isetan Shinjuku / 伊勢丹新宿店

Address: Tokyo, Shinjuku-ku, Shinjuku 3-14-1

東京都新宿区新宿 3-14-1

Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Closed January 1

Website

Source: PR Times (1, 2)

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times (1, 2), Isetan

