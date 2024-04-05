Buster sword chew toys, Slime beds, and more.

Not many video game series can boast the sort of strong visual identity that Square Enix’s flagship franchises have. Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and Kingdom Hearts all have instantly identifiable, deeply memorable design aesthetics, and now that sense of style is something your pet can enjoy too.

Square Enix has announced that they’re starting a pet division called SQEX Pets. And no, it’s not a belated April Fool’s Day joke, as the initial batch of items is being displayed at the Interpet pet product exposition that’s taking pace at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center right now.

▼ Final Fantasy VII and Kingdom Hearts character designer Tetsuya Nomura, in addition to drawing the Final Fantasy & Pets logo with Red XIII and Cait Sith, supervised the development of those series’ SQEX Pets items.

Leading off with Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy VII’s Buster Sword, ordinarily wielded by protagonist cloud, can now be a rope toy for your dog to chew on.

Dragon Quest fans can provide their animal companions with a pet house in the form of the series’ beloved Slime…

…and the low-level monster also appears on a pair of bandanas.

Those with a penchant for petwear will be able to dress their pooches up in the costume of Kingdom Hearts hero Sora…

…or let them gnaw on Paopu Fruit rope toys.

The distinctive “Kingdom Heartsmonogram” pattern also serves as the motif for a pet bed, leash, bandana, and “cafe mat,” for when you want to keep your pets off the floor.



Pricing and official on-sale dates have yet to be announced, but once the items are available, it’s a safe bet that they’ll be offered for online sale through the SQEX Pets official website here.

