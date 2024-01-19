Totoro, Kiki, and Howl recreate famous flying scenes in stained glass-style artwork.

Despite very rarely doing sequels or spinoffs (the My Neighbor Totoro follow-up notwithstanding), Studio Ghibli has created a remarkably distinct house style through recurring visual themes, cues, and motifs. One of the most iconic aesthetic wells that Ghibli repeatedly returns to is flying scenes, with its characters soaring through the skies by either mechanical or magical means, and that enchanting sense of freedom is on display in this beautiful line of Ghibli suncatchers from specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku.

Obviously, you can’t get together a group of Ghibli characters and not include Totoro, so the cuddly forest spirit is here, accompanied by sisters Mei and Satsuki, as well as a small white and medium blue Totoro, all clinging to the big guy’s chest as he takes them for a ride with his flying top.

Though it has the appearance of stained glass, the suncatcher’s colored sections are acrylic material. That should help prevent scratches, and also keeps the decoration, whose other materials include iron, brass, and resin, from getting too heavy. Even at around 27 centimeters (10.6 inches) in length, all of the Ghibli suncatchers weigh only about 40 grams (1.4 ounces), making them extremely easy to put up without worrying about how much weight you’re putting on wherever you’re hooking or hanging it.

The Totoro suncatcher even has a pair of dangling soot sprites, and if you’re hanging the suncatcher outside or somewhere else where the breeze blows, they’ll dance in the wind.

The suncatchers are a long-awaited restock by Donguri Kyowakoku, whose more artistic items tend to sell out quickly and sometimes remain unavailable for lengthy periods of time. Also returning is the Kiki’s Delivery Service suncatcher, showing the little witch in mid-delivery and features a hanging charm of the sign advertising her services at the soon-to-be-real-world bakery where she boards.

And last, Donguri Kyowakoku is also bringing back its Howl’s Moving Castle suncatcher, depicting the titular wizard and Sophie’s mid-air stroll with fire spirit Calcifer waiting below.

Previously, Donguri Kyowakoku also had a suncatcher for Castle in the Sky/Laputa, which can be seen in its batch of promotional images for the restocked Totoro, Kiki, and Howl versions. However, it’s not available for purchase at this time.

For now, though, the remaining three are in stock, priced at 4,400 yen (US$30) each, and can be ordered through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store (Totoro here, Kiki here, and Howl here).

