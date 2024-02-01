Japan’s famous hotcake mix, now available in drinkable form.



Morinaga might be most famous for its sweets and ice cream, but it’s also the go-to brand for hotcake mix, which has been selling like, well hotcakes, since it was first introduced to the Japanese market in 1957.

▼ Morinaga’s Hotcake Mix is a household name in Japan.

Now, for a limited time, Morinaga is putting a new twist on the mix, by teaming up with Lipton, the world’s top tea brand, to create the Lipton Pancake Tea Latte.

The new product blends Lipton’s aromatic black tea with the sweetness of maple syrup and aromatic butter to recreate the taste and aroma of Morinaga’s fluffy hotcakes. And in case you’re wondering — the difference between hotcakes and pancakes, despite the words often being used interchangeably, is that hotcakes are thicker and more dense, whereas pancakes are wider and thinner.

▼ The word bubble pointing to the hotcakes reads: “It’s become a Tea Latte!“

According to Morinaga, this new refrigerated product lets you enjoy “the mysterious experience of drinking Morinaga hotcakes”, and it’s an experience we can’t wait to try when it’s released at convenience stores and mass retailers nationwide (except for Okinawa, which sadly misses out) for a limited time from 6 February, priced at 170 yen (US$1.15).

We’re always keen to support the trend of drinkable food and follow it wherever it takes us!

Source, images: PR Times

