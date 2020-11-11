Desperate times call for innovative measures.

Tokyo, the city that never sleeps or stops working, is swiftly growing in regards to the number of non-office and teleworking spaces. You can find them in cafes, dedicated buildings, or even in some train stations. They’re perfect for freelancers, business trips, or if you just want a space to focus on your own private work.

On the flip side, the capsule hotel industry isn’t exactly booming. With tourism and travel much quieter this year than most, many businesses have been left struggling. Japanese company Sanza realized they had to change their game plan when it came to their own capsule hotels and decided to give one of them a makeover in the form of a coworking space.

▼ A space that’s totally yours is a space to totally focus.

Gouka Capsule Hotel Anshino in Shinjuku, the first of the industry’s kind, can offer much more than a cubicle with WiFi and and outlet. Each working compartment is neatly separated and effectively socially distanced, for one thing.

▼ Pre-renovation, it looks pretty cool…

▼ …but post-renovation, it looks even cooler.

But that’s not all. Working at Anshino also gives you access to the complex’s built-in onsen bathing facilities, sauna, regular sleeping capsules, and more. It’s like a workcation! These options are only available to male customers, though, so keep that in mind.

Considering all that, the prices aren’t half bad. 500 yen (US$4.75) gets you one hour of the Anshino experience, 1,500 yen gets you three hours, 2,000 yen gives you five hours of time, or you could use it all day for 3,000 yen!

Also included in the cost is the option to rent out working equipment for free like a wireless mouse, a printer, a wireless keyboard, smartphone chargers, and more. In other words, it’s probably more convenient to stay here than work from home.

Anshino is only open in Shinjuku right now, but who knows? This could be the start of a growing trend across the nation. And when you wake up from your working session and nap, you can get some more work done at Ginza’s teleworking Starbucks.

Coworking space information

Gouka Capsule Hotel Anshino Shinjuku branch 4F / 豪華カプセルホテル安心お宿新宿店4F

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Shinjuku 4-2-10

東京都新宿区新宿4-2-10

Open 9 a.m.-12:00 a.m.

Source and images: Value Press

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!