Sleep amongst lanterns, gods, and traditional motifs at the “very Japanese new sensation capsule hotel”.

With so many accommodation options around, hotel operators are always looking for ways to stand out from the crowd, and for Osaka-based O-ike Traveling, they’re using the power of “wa” (“Japan”) to really make an unforgettable impression.

They’ve created a “new sense” capsule hotel called “Ninja & Geisha“, and it’s awash with Japanese features, designed to appeal to both overseas and domestic travellers.

According to the company, the concept for the capsule hotel is “very Japanese, as seen from overseas“, and it’s certainly not an exaggeration — there are loads of globally recognised Japanese motifs to be found, including images of Raijin and Fujin, the Japanese gods of thunder and wind, in some of the capsules.

▼ For a peaceful night’s slumber.

▼ Other capsules feature traditional Japanese patterns and ukiyoe art.

The five-storey complex is conveniently located a minute’s walk from Awaji Station, in an area that’s currently undergoing redevelopment with an aim to welcome more international travellers in future.

▼ Awaji Station, on the Hankyu Line, is a 20-minute walk from Shin-Osaka Station, a popular Shinkansen stop.

To accommodate the needs of travellers, the capsule hotel has lockers big enough to store bulky luggage.

The complex houses a convenience store on the first floor, a fitness gym on the second floor, and a lantern-lit lounge on the fifth floor.

▼ The lounge is available to all guests.

The third floor contains sleeping capsules for male guests, complete with changing rooms, bathrooms and shower rooms, while the fourth floor has capsules for female guests, also with changing rooms, bathrooms and shower rooms.

▼ The capsule hotel aims to provide guests with a safe haven to relax in.

Capsule Hotel Ninja & Geisha is brand new, with its opening scheduled for 22 July. Special opening rates start at 2,800 yen (US$20.21) per night, which is a very good deal for a very Japanese experience.

Hotel information

Capsule Hotel Ninja & Geisha / カプセルホテル NINJA&GEISHA

Address: Osaka-fu, Osaka-shi, Higashiyodogawa-ku, Higashiawaji 4-33-6

大阪府大阪市東淀川区東淡路4ー33ー6

Website

Images © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!