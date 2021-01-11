We wanna wana!

You could argue that Japan’s capsule toy machines are for suckers. Sure, the front of the machine is plastered with splashy photos of the toys inside, but since the drop is random, you won’t know for sure which one you’re getting until after you’ve paid.

So unless you like every single possibility, there’s a chance you’ll end up with something you didn’t want, making the gachapon machine kind of a trap. But what if instead of being a trap itself, the machine was filled with traps instead?

That’s the situation posed by capsule toy maker Tama-Kyu’s new Wana line, wana being the Japanese word for “trap.” Though there are five models, their construction is all the same, so really the only gamble is which color you’ll get.

▼ In addition to shiny gold, silver, and bronze, Wana also comes in fashionable pink or stealthy black, which seems like it would be the most effective in catching unsuspecting prey.

They don’t just look the part, either, as the traps are functional. Once you set them, putting weight on the center pressure plate will trigger the jaws, which swing up and clamp shut.

Being made of plastic means there’s no bloody aftermath to clean up, and at a compact 4.5 centimeters (1.8 inches) in size, you probably won’t be able to catch large game or human intruders with them. On the other hand, Tama-Kyu points out that they’re great for terrorizing your capsule toy figures, and they come equipped with a key chain too.

There’s also this promotional video for Wana featuring the music of Ailiph Doepa, and such a spurious connection to the product that the entire thing has a written notation at the bottom reminding viewers that “This is a commercial for the Wana capsule toy.”

▼ We have no idea what’s going on here.

Wana are in capsule toy machines now, priced at 200 yen (US$1.90), making them a great value even by gachapon standards. Oh, and if you’re looking for even more ways to traumatize your figures, don’t forget about the naughty tentacle capsule toys.

Source: Tama-Kyu via IT Media, PR Times

Top image: Tama-Kyu

Insert images: PR Times, Tama-Kyu

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Follow Casey on Twitter, where he had to figure out something to do with those Xellos Slayers keychains he ended up with.