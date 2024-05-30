Join us as we try a pineapple-heavy pizza that’ll either make you groan in delight or wince in pain.

There are a number of foods in the world that cause heated debate, with fans either raving about the flavour or complaining that it shouldn’t exist at all. Pineapple on pizza is one such debate with passionate proponents on either side, and in Japan, Domino’s is firing up that debate while firing up its ovens, by releasing a new crust called the Pineapple Twist.

▼ Mmmm….pineapple…

The crust, which contains pineapple sauce and mozzarella cheese, can be ordered with any pizza on the menu, but Domino’s has released two new pizzas to truly showcase its flavour: The Tropical Twist Quattro and the Extreme Pineapple Twist Quattro.

Image: Press Release

The new crust and pizzas made their debut on 27 May, and our reporter P.K. Sanjun couldn’t wait to get a taste of the tropical flavour, opting for the Extreme Pineapple Twist Quattro.

Taking it back to the office for a tasting, P.K. lifted the lid on the box and smiled in delight at the pineapple-heavy pizza that lay before him. The four toppings on this Quattro — Ham and Pineapple; Ham, Pineapple, and Jalapeño; Beef Short Ribs and Pineapple; Pineapple, Smoked Bacon and BBQ sauce — all contained pieces of the divisive fruit.

As you might’ve guessed by his reaction, P.K. is a fan of pineapple on pizza, and when he got a bite of this one, he declared it to be one of the best pizzas he’s ever tasted.

Every inch of the pizza was delicious, right up to the very last bite, as the crust was filled with just as much cheesy pineapple flavour as the tip of the slice. The Beef Short Ribs and Pineapple slices were the best of the lot, convincing P.K. to eat short ribs with pineapple from now on.

The pineapple crust pizzas come with shredded coconut, making them even more unusual and potentially more divisive than pineapple alone. P.K. loved the combination, but if he had to find something to criticise about it all, it would be the fact that with so much pineapple in the toppings, the flavour in the crust became a little washed out.

That’d be easily fixed by ordering the simpler Tropical Twist Quattro or adding the crust to a different type of pizza altogether, and P.K. plans to do that while it’s still available. It’s only a limited-time pizza, though, so if you’re a pineapple lover like P.K., you’ll want to get in quick to try it. And if pineapple just isn’t your thing, you might want to try the umeboshi pizza over at Pizza Hut instead!

Related: Domino’s Pizza

Images ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]