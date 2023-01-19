“Unknown fusion” is a crazy new way to enjoy pizza.

Did you know Domino’s sells thick shakes in Japan? It’s a fact a lot of pizza-loving customers may have overlooked in the past, but there’s no overlooking it now that the chain has announced a brand new addition to its range — the Bacon Shake.

Domino’s is calling it a “shocking dessert”, and judging by the meaty star ingredient, it’s easy to see why. The shake contains a blend of rich ice cream and Hokkaido milk and a generous serving of crunchy bacon bits, which is said to create a “crazy” yet delectable salty sweet flavour profile.

▼ The Bacon Shake is available in both a regular version for 680 yen (US$5.28)…

▼ …and a whipped cream version for 730 yen.

What’s even crazier than the shake itself is the way in which Domino’s is suggesting we enjoy it. They say the milky beverage is the perfect partner for their pizzas, particularly two of the new burger-inspired pizzas that were released on 16 January.

According to Domino’s, customers should dip their pizza slices into the shake to enjoy a new taste sensation. The chain has even set out a three-step process for customers to follow:

Dip and eat with the popular Burger Pizza Quattro Bacon Cheddar Burger Dip and eat with the popular Burger Pizza Quattro D’s Exquisite Cheese Burger Decide which one is more crazy with family and friends

This is essentially like adding an ice cream topping to your pizza, which sounds like a winning combination for the taste buds, albeit a dangerous one for the waistline.

The Bacon Shake will only be available for a limited time, from 16 January until 5 March, which is the same sales period for the new burger-inspired pizzas, so this sinful menu choice won’t be able to tempt us for long.

The dip-your-fried-chicken-into-your-shake trend at fast food chain Mos Burger, however, is still going strong.

Source, images: PR Times

