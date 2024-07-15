The fastest, easiest way possible to get a prized peach ready to eat.

Peaches are in season right now, and like a lot of fresh fruit in Japan, they’re considered a seasonal delicacy, a bit of a luxury item. So when people buy peaches in Japan, they almost always cut them into slices, so that they can be savored piece by piece or shared with family members or houseguests.

However, if you’re cutting up a peach, you’ve got to deal with the pit. You need to be careful with your knife, because you want to get as much edible fruit as you can in each slice without getting any pit scrapings mixed in with what you’re going to be eating. And as you’re making all the little cut necessary to do that, and changing your grip on the fruit to get at it from different angles, the more likely you are to bruise and squash parts of the fruit.

But it turns out the Japan Agricultural Cooperatives Group’s National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations, which also goes by the thoughtfully concise alternative name of Zen-Noh, has a peachy keen peach-pitting life hack to share with us all, which it recently posted to its official Twitter account and requires only two cuts to cleanly remove the pit entirely.

Instead of a knife, Zen-Noh says to use a pair of kitchen shears. Stick them into the peach along the indentation in the skin, and move the shears back and forth just a bit to lengthen the cut. Next, repeat this process to make another incision that crosses the first at a 90-degree angle. Basically, you want to cut an X into the peach, and in this case X really does mark the spot, because once you’ve made both cuts, open the shears up, insert them into the peach, and use them to pull out the pit, with the whole process taking just a few seconds!

In a second photo, Zen-Noh then sliced the peach in half vertically to show how cleanly the pit had been pulled out. With the pit removed, you now could also just grab a spoon or fork and dig in, saving yourself the hassle of peeling any of the skin,if you were so inclined.

Twitter commenters were quick to voice their appreciation for the tip, reacting with:

“Wow, I had no idea you could get rid of the pit like that!”

“You just pop it right out?!?”

“Thank you so much! The peach always gets mangled when I try to cut the pit out with a knife.”

“Definitely gonna try this the next time I buy peaches.”

“I think I’m going to go buy some peaches just so I can try this out.”

Then there was the commenter who looked at the empty space where the pit used to be and thought:

“I want to fill that empty space with ice cream.”

We’ve got to admit, that sounds like an amazingly tasty idea, and now we can’t help wondering what it would be like to pour that new Starbucks Japan peach Frappuccino in there too…or maybe we’ll just enjoy our peaches with a nice side dish of pancakes made with Zen-Noh’s special technique to make them extra fluffy.

