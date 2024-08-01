New yellow-and-blue beverage is designed to look and taste like a day at the beach.

As summer continues to sizzle in Japan, Starbucks continues to bring out new limited-edition Frappuccinos to help us cope with the enduring heat. Now, the chain is serving up its third major release of the season, and just like the banana and peach drinks that came before it, this one is also a fruity concoction, with the star of the show being pineapple.

▼ A sunshine pineapple, to be exact.

This is the first pineapple-flavoured Frappuccino to be released by the chain since 2021, and it mixes things up by containing a special sea salt jelly that’s said to be perfect for midsummer. The main body of the drink contains a sweet-and-tart pineapple juice for a hit of fruity refreshment, while the base contains sea salt jelly for a fun contrast in taste and texture.

The salty pineapple flavours will whisk your taste buds away to a tropical beach, and the appearance will too, because the bright yellow pineapple portion of the drink is designed to conjure up images of golden sand, while the blue jelly portion is reminiscent of the sea.

▼ Up top is a mound of whipped cream to represent the clouds in the sky.

It’s the next best thing to kicking back on a sandy beach, as the drink is designed to help stir up the same sense of fun and excitement as a day out on the beach in midsummer. We’ve got to admit, the drink does look like it’ll dazzle the eyes under the hot summer sun, and we can’t wait to try it when it’s released nationwide from 7 August. Available until 3 September, the new Frappuccino will be priced at 678 yen (US$4.53) for takeout or 690 yen for dine-in customers.

