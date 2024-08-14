Special finds are hiding on the menu at the “31” ice cream chain.

It’s been a while since our Japanese-language reporters got together for a new instalment of their popular Japan Super Budget Dining series, where each member puts forth their best suggestions for spending 1,000 yen (US$6.76) at the nation’s top retail chains.

With this being summer, and a scorching hot one at that, they decided it was time to check out Baskin-Robbins, or “31” as it’s commonly known in Japan, to see what types of treats you can get there for 1,000 yen. The aim of the game is to not only put forward great suggestions, but also to use as much of the budget without going over the limit by even one yen, so let’s see what our team of ice cream lovers have found for us today!

▼ Takashi Harada’s “Adult’s 31 Set”

● Cafe Blast Cappuccino: 560 yen

● Matcha — Regular Cup: 420 yen

Total: 980 yen

“If I were to spend 1,000 yen at 31, I’d like to say that I’d put it all into ice cream but I’m an older man now, so I can’t risk doing something so reckless. For middle-aged guys like me, frozen stuff doesn’t always agree with our bellies, so I recommend balancing out a scoop of matcha ice cream with a cold cappuccino.”

▼ Hidenori Sato’s “Drink and Eat Mocha Set”

● Cafe Blast Mocha: 560 yen

● Jamoca Coffee — Regular Single: 420 yen

Total: 980 yen

“It was surprisingly difficult to get something I liked for less than 1,000 yen, but as a coffee lover, these two really hit the spot. Plus, I get to enjoy rhyming “Mocha” with “Jamoca” so I have no regrets.”

▼ Masanuki Sunakoma’s “Spectacular Scenes That Shine in the Summer Sky Set”

● Popping Blue Soda: 500 yen

● Limited-time Cotton Candy — Regular Single: 420 yen

● Waffle Cone: 40 yen

● Tokyo Tower: free

Total: 960 yen

“If I’m going to spend 1,000 yen at 31 in August, I’d like to choose something refreshing and summery so I ordered these two as they look fun and fresh. I bought them at the Tokyo Tower store, so I got to enjoy the sky and the spectacular view for free! It felt so good!”

▼ Yoshio’s “At Least Four Taste Varieties Squad”

● Triple Pop — Waffle Cone: 610 yen

● Kids’ Cup: 320 yen

Total: 930 yen

“First, I chose the ‘Triple Pop’, which allows you to enjoy three small ice creams. The three flavours I chose are: Chocolate Mint, Popping Shower, and Sunset Surfing. Then I opted for the Matcha Kinako Kids’ Cup, giving me a total of four ice creams, which I reckon is the best value for 1,000 yen.”

▼ Takamichi Furusawa’s “Relaxing Chilled Afternoon Cafe Set”

● Cafe Blast Mocha: 560 yen

● Cookies and Cream — Regular Single: 420 yen

Total: 980 yen

“If you’re going to spend 1,000 yen at 31, you’ll probably need to order something in addition to ice cream, and I recommend an ice-cold cafe mocha as the bitterness of the coffee is a great partner for the sweetness of the ice cream.”

▼ Go Hatori’s “I Want to Eat as Much Mint Chocolate as Possible”

● Fresh Pack Mini: 1,000 yen

Total: 1,000 yen

“31 has the best mint chocolate ice cream. It’s so good that I’d get as much of it as possible for 1,000 yen, and by buying a “Fresh Pack” you can do exactly that, as it’ll come to 1,000 yen exactly.”

▼ Seiji Nakazawa’s “Cost-Performance Squad”

● Triple Pop Cup (takeout): 570 yen

Total: 570 yen

“If you’re a member of the cost-performance squad like me, who prioritises value for money over all else, you may want to avoid over-indulging for the sake of it and pocket some money to take home and put in the piggy bank instead. As I’m not a big fan of ice cream, that’s what I did here, getting a trio of flavours — Strawberry Cheesecake, Berry Berry Strawberry, and Love Potion Thirty One– while spending 149 yen on a small bottle of hojicha (roasted green tea) at the convenience store.”

▼ Ahiruneko’s “Happy Set for a Family of Three”

● Small Double in a Cup: 510 yen

● Happy Friends Dinosaur: 450 yen

Total: 960 yen

“Happy Friends is a small ice cream topped with whipped cream or chocolate. My daughter, who is currently obsessed with dinosaurs, was thrilled with this, especially as she got to enjoy it with her favourite flavour, Berry Berry Strawberry. My wife and I chose our favourite flavours to share in a double cup — I had the Popping Shower and she had the Strawberry Cheesecake — making our family of three very happy for under 1,000 yen!”

▼ P.K. Sanjun’s “To Share Set”

● Small Double — Pikachu and Fuecoco Fruit Ice Cream & Popping Shower: 570 yen

● Regular Single — Rum Raisin: 420 yen

● Daughter’s Smile: Priceless

Total: 990 yen

“Ice cream is delicious when you eat it alone, but it’s even more delicious when you share it. That’s why I chose to share this outing with my daughter, who was able to enjoy not one but two of her favourite ice creams, and her smile was priceless.”

▼ Mariko Ohanabatake’s “Dreamy Cream Soda and Ice Cream Crepe”

● Simple Crepe Strawberry — Banana & Strawberry: 470 yen

● Popping Blue Soda: 500 yen

Total: 970 yen

“I think of 31 as a store where you can buy things that are exciting and colourful. When I was a kid, I looked forward to the 31 ice cream that my mum would buy me on the way home from the doctor. When I was a little girl, I could only dream of 31 crepes and cream sodas as they didn’t exist yet, so every time I get to enjoy them, my inner child lights up with delight.”

So there you have it — 10 different recommendations for what to buy at Baskin-Robbins in Japan for 1,000 yen. Which one was your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below, and while you’re at it, let us know which one of these 31 flavours appeal to you too!

