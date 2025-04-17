11 cheap meals you can make at this famous Japanese convenience store chain.

A few years ago, our team of Japanese-language reporters began investigating the country’s top chains, seeing what you could get in exchange for 1,000 yen (US$6.99). Their insights revealed you can get a lot for the nation’s smallest denomination note…if you scour the shelves wisely and know what to look for.

Now, the team is back with their 24th instalment of the series, and this time they’re revealing their favourite gems at convenience store chain Lawson. Whether you’re looking for sweet snacks, a full meal, or something a little more left-field, there’s a selection here that’ll pique your interest, and all of them are under 1,000 yen.

So let’s get started with the first recommendation, from Takashi Harada, who has a penchant for Chinese cuisine.

▼ “The Ultimate Combo of Classic Ramen, Gyoza, and Fried Rice with a Twist of Generosity“

Chicken Broth Soy Sauce Ramen with Toppings: 246 yen

Fried Rice: 171 yen

Xiao Long Bao (Soup Dumplings): 235 yen

Easy-to-Make Microwave Grilled Gyoza: 167 yen

Oi Ocha Catechin Green Tea: 170 yen

Total: 989 yen

“When it comes to classic Chinese food combos, the trio of ramen, gyoza and fried rice — famously seen on menus at ramen restaurant chains like Hidakaya — is the gold standard. Recently, due to rising costs, a set like this will often surpass the 1,000-yen mark at many places, but not at Lawson! Not only can you get this trio for less than that here, but you can also get dumplings and a bottle of tea without breaking the budget.”

All of these items are from Lawson’s own-brand frozen food line, which you can either zap in the microwave in-store or back at home or in your hotel room for a satisfying meal.

▼ Seiji Nakazawa’s “Karaage-kun Taste Comparison Plate Set“

Karaage-kun Regular: 259 yen

Karaage-kun Red: 259 yen

Karaage-kun Cheese: 259 yen

French Fries made with Hokkaido potatoes: 171 yen

Total: 948 yen

“If I wanted to eat on the cheap, I’d create a similar “Taste Comparison” set with Cup Noodle flavours, but seeing as I have 1,000 yen to spend, I went for a dream tasting with a trio of Karaage-kun, which came to 777 yen. Using the remaining budget, I added Lawson’s frozen French fries to create a satisfying set and I also took the opportunity to experiment with the ketchup and mayonnaise available at the hot snack corner. While the Regular and Red flavours tasted better on their own, the Cheese flavour paired incredibly well with mayonnaise! Discovering new ways to enjoy these snacks adds an extra element of fun to the set.”

Seiji built his meal around Lawson’s iconic “Karaage-kun” lineup, which will appeal to lovers of the popular chicken nuggets, like Katy Perry.

▼ Mr Sato’s “Lawson Indulgence Set“

Uchi Cafe Chocolat & Milk Waffle Cone: 322 yen

Uchi Cafe Premium Roll Cake: 227 yen

Uchi Cafe Doramocchi (Azuki Red Bean & Whipped Cream): 200 yen

Hot Coffee (Large): 240 yen

Total: 989 yen

“When it comes to Lawson, the “Uchi Cafe” own-brand immediately comes to mind for me. While convenience store desserts are now commonplace, Lawson’s Uchi Cafe series was the pioneer in offering high-quality sweets to rival those from specialty shops. This set includes the classic Premium Roll Cake and “Doramocchi” dorayaki, along with the hidden gem of the ice cream lineup, the Chocolat & Milk Waffle Cone, all paired with a hot coffee. Consuming this many calories in one sitting might lead to a little weight gain, but these are so good they’re worth the indulgence.”

Mr Sato centered his selections around Lawson’s iconic “Uchi Cafe” lineup, proving that sometimes the classics outshine the limited-edition specials.

▼ Masanuki Sunakoma’s “Ultimate Machikado Kitchen Set“

Fried Chicken Bento: 592 yen

Cheese & Shiso Chicken Cutlet: 397 yen

Total: 989 yen

“For me, Lawson is like a second home, as I worked there part-time when I was 18. My youth was spent experiencing the highs and lows of life during late-night shifts at Lawson — it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to call myself a ‘Lawson kid.’ As such, I chose a bento set from Lawson’s ‘Machikado Kitchen’ range, which is made in their dedicated kitchen, and I made sure to buy it during the mid-morning restocking period for maximum freshness!”

Masanuki used his insider knowledge to guide his choices, and didn’t mind at all that these choices were heavy on the fried chicken.

▼ Yuuichiro Wasai’s “Deserves More Attention Duo“

Garlic Tomato Onion Chicken: 430 yen

Extra Noodles Stall-Style Okonomiyaki: 538 yen

Total: 968 yen

“I set aside product popularity and simply chose what I often order — and this is the result. While Lawson is best known for ‘Karaage-kun,’ in my opinion there are plenty of chicken-based items that are even tastier, and one of them is the Garlic Tomato Onion Chicken. The other item is the Stall-Style Okonomiyaki. Since moving to Tokyo, I’ve noticed how surprisingly expensive okonomiyaki can be when eating out, and although convenience store options are cheaper, I always felt that the taste didn’t quite measure up. However, recently convenience store okonomiyaki has improved significantly in flavour without a steep price increase, making it an overlooked gem worth trying. Like the Garlic Tomato Onion Chicken, it’s a product that deserves more attention.”

Yuuichiro opted for a seemingly unconventional pairing while shining a spotlight on some of the chain’s underrated items — perfect for those who appreciate lesser-known gems over mainstream favourites.

▼ Ahiruneko’s “Ultimate Junk Food and Drink Set“

L-Chiki (Regular): 248 yen

Karaage-kun (Red): 259 yen

Bacon Potato Salad with Domestic Potatoes: 192 yen

Gold Master Draft Beer: 150 yen

Sangaria Zero Sour Grapefruit: 150 yen

Total: 999 yen

“With Lawson being home to the powerful pairing of ‘L-Chiki’ and ‘Karaage-kun’, there’s no choice but to go all-in on a junk-food-and-drinking session. The drinks include Lawson’s original low-cost beer, ‘Gold Master Draft’, and Sangaria’s Lawson-exclusive chu-hi, which is a bargain at just 150 yen for a tall can. To complement the chicken, I added bacon potato salad, which is perfect for snacking over a long period, and I’d say this lineup is so well-balanced it exudes a certain beauty in its perfection.”

Ahiruneko is so fond of drinking he’s been nicknamed “Mr Sake” (“sake” translates as “alcohol” in Japan), and he lived up to his reputation by purchasing not one but two alcoholic beverages with his budget, along with three snacks to enhance the drinking experience.

▼ Yoshio’s “Dinner Set You’d Want to Eat“

Machikado Kitchen Fried Chicken Bento: 592 yen

Tofu and Hijiki Japanese Salad with Dietary Fibre: 289 yen

Barley Tea: 118 yen Total: 999 yen “The Machikado Kitchen range has always been my go-to for fried chicken. While I’m a big fan of fried chicken from the Karayama specialty chain, Machikado Kitchen’s version is on par with it. For this set, I chose the Fried Chicken Bento as the main dish. To complement it, I picked the Tofu and Hijiki Japanese Salad, as its crunchy lotus root and mild seasoning make it a perfect second choice. This combination offers excellent nutritional balance, making it ideal for dinner. Seriously, it’s the best — give it a try!” Yoshio’s selection reflects his penchant for understated yet satisfying meals. His choice of fried chicken paired with salad reflects a thoughtful balance between indulgence and health, so you won’t feel too guilty about the fried indulgence.

▼ Takamichi Furusawa’s “Easy Italian Cuisine Course“

Butter-Scented Salt Bread: 149 yen

Napolitan Pasta: 497 yen

Uchi Cafe Black Unsweetened Coffee: 118 yen

Premium Roll Cake: 227 yen

Total: 991 yen

“As a fan of Italian cuisine, I decided to challenge myself to create a full-course meal using Lawson’s products. I was worried about whether I could include dessert within a 1,000-yen budget, but surprisingly, it worked out! For the appetiser, I chose the aromatic salt bread and for the main, Napolitan pasta to satisfy the appetite. Then, I took a moment to relax with an iced coffee while finishing off with Lawson’s signature dessert, the Premium Roll Cake. This set is perfect for those times when you want to enjoy Italian flavours but don’t feel like cooking or dining out.”

Furusawa built his set around an “Italian” theme, despite containing only one Italian dish, but with his heart in the right place, we’re not complaining.

▼ Mariko Obanabatake’s “Rich Custard Home Afternoon Tea“

Rich Egg Custard Cookie Puff: 216 yen

Custard Pudding Made with Only Eggs, Milk, and Sugar: 221 yen

Crispy & Creamy Egg Tart: 270 yen

Crispy & Creamy Custard Pudding Pie: 256 yen

Total: 963 yen

“Lawson’s sweets have been on point lately. Personally, I believe that the simpler the ingredients are in convenience store desserts, the better, as they’re cheaper but still tasty, and Lawson’s custard-based treats are especially outstanding! The rich egg flavour is absolutely delicious, and the breadth of textures, from crunchy to super soft, is a big plus. I never imagined I could buy so many delicious sweets for under 1,000 yen. Pair them with tea or coffee at home and enjoy an afternoon tea experience.”

Mariko once again shines with her expertise in selecting desserts, and this platter will definitely appeal to the sweet-tooths.

▼ Go Hatori’s “Thoroughly Low-Carb Bread Festival“

Bran Bread (4 pieces): 279 yen

Chewy Margarine Sandwich (2 pieces): 149 yen

Chewy Bread with Cheese Cream & Double Berry (2 pieces): 171 yen

Chewy White Bread with Ham & Cheese (2 pieces): 149 yen

Balanced Support Bread with 33 Nutrients (Chocolate & Banana, 2 pieces): 192 yen

Total: 940 yen

“It’s always a good idea to keeping blood sugar levels stable, so I’m always on the lookout for low-carb meals. Lawson’s ‘Locabo’ bread series offers delicious, low-carb options that I’ve enjoyed for a long time. I often buy their Bran Bread, which is great, but this time, I decided to try a variety of other Locabo breads, including one that contains 33 different nutrients! For me, these health-minded options show that Lawson can be kind of like a ‘health food store’.”

Go went for the understated yet long-standing Bran Bread as his centerpiece. While his selection may seem modest, the enduring popularity of these items suggests they have a loyal fan base, and Go highly recommends trying them.

▼ “P.K. Sanjun’s “Mother Water Set”“

Natural Water (2 litres [68 ounces] × 8 bottles): 944 yen

Cookies & Cream Black Thunder: 54 yen

Total: 998 yen

“I always buy the water I drink at work from Lawson. While it’s 2 yen cheaper than Family Mart and 10 yen more expensive than 7-Eleven, Lawson’s bottles are crushable, which I really like. Plus, the soft water has a mild taste. Of course, options like Karaage-kun and the Premium Roll Cake might be tempting, but if you focus on cost-performance, water is the answer. The nurturing ‘Mother Water’, paired with the soothing Cookies & Cream Black Thunder chocolate, makes for an unbeatable combination. I considered creating a visually appealing lineup, but in the end, prioritising cost-performance led me to this selection. After all, there’s 16 litres of water here, and let’s not forget that humans can’t survive without water.”

P.K.’s choice reflects a practical yet unique take on Lawson’s offerings, emphasising value and necessity over indulgence, with the tiny yet mighty Black Thunder chocolate bar providing some sweet contrast to the water.

So there you have it — 11 different ideas to try at Lawson, all for under 1,000 yen. From light and nutritious through to guilty indulgences and simple water-upon-water-upon-water, it just goes to show the wide variety of what’s on offer at Lawson and the secret gems hiding on store shelves for you to explore on your next visit.

Which set was your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below, and if you’re heading to rival chains 7-Eleven and Family Mart, there are underrated gems under 1,000 yen waiting for you too!

Photos ©SoraNews24

