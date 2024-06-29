Collab also celebrates the release of Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD with themed freebies and cake.

Last year, Baskin-Robbins Japan heated up Japan’s already-hot summer with a limited Super Mario collaboration menu. It included special flavors, cups, goods, and even ice cream cakes. Thanks to its popularity, it’s back for a second round in Summer 2024.

The Super Mario collab menu will be available June 28 to July 31 at Baskin-Robbins across Japan. As the special menu dates coincide with the June 27 release of Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD in Japan, Mario’s green-themed brother also gets a few shout-outs in this year’s collection.

Here’s what to expect:

● Super Star-Double Grape Ice Cream (420 yen [US$2.60])

This brand-new flavor features the stars that can grant characters temporary invincibility in the Mario series, and in ice cream form, it can help you stay strong against the summer heat. It combines milk ice cream, grape ice cream, and Muscat grape ice cream flavors in a colorful swirl.

● Super Mushroom Cola Float Ice Cream (420 yen)

Back by popular demand is the Super Mushroom Cola Float flavor. Vanilla ice cream, cola-flavored ice cream, and white popping candy create a fizzing soda float effect that is sure to wake you up.

● Super Mario Double Cups (Small Double 510 yen, Regular Double 760 yen)

If you order a double scoop of any Baskin-Robbins flavor combination, you can choose from one of three Mario-themed plastic cups.

And, on a first-come-first-serve basis, you can also receive a free Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD mini clear file! One file will be given per one double-scoop order as long as supplies last.

● Super Mario Single Sundae (790 yen)

The returning Super Star Sundae gets a visual upgrade but still maintains its delicious Brick Block and Super Star chocolate toppings.

● Super Mario Double Sundae (1,380 yen)

This year’s menu also includes a Double Sundae option with Coin and Yoshi’s Egg chocolates.

● Wonder Flower Crush Soda (750 yen)

This dessert drink combines crushed ice, grape-flavored syrup, soda, jelly, and a scoop of your favorite ice cream. The different textures and flavors reflect the Wonder Flower’s powers aptly, as it does strange things to Mario characters.

● Question Block Ice Cream Set (small 2,880 yen, regular 3,580 yen)

Surprise someone–or yourself, if you’re forgetful–with a Question Block set that includes eight ice cream flavors of your choosing.

It also comes with a small Question Block-shaped picnic tarp!

● Super Mario Variety Box (1,280-4,200 yen)

You can choose from four, six, eight, or twelve flavors in different Mario-themed boxes with this set.

● Luigi’s Mansion 31 Deco Cake (4,800 yen)

This cake-and-ice-cream set lets you decorate a cake with six ice cream flavors of your choosing and Luigi’s Mansion-themed spooky decorations.

● Super Mario Palette 6 (4,000 yen)

Another upgrade from last year’s menu, the 2024 Palette Ice Cream Cake has six Mario characters instead of just three! Mario, Luigi, Toad, Peach, Daisy, and Yoshi are along for the ride. Flavor-wise, it includes the following: Vanilla Cookie ice cream with chocolate sponge cake; Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream with white sponge cake; Popping Shower ice cream with white sponge cake; Caramel Ribbon ice cream with chocolate sponge cake; Chocolate Flake ice cream with chocolate sponge cake; and Love Potion 31 ice cream with white sponge cake.

As a final bonus, you can receive a free sticker by using the GPS check-in function at a Baskin-Robbins on the My Nintendo app!

And that’s a wrap on this year’s Super Mario collaboration. Everything hits stores on June 28, so get ready to cool down with Mario!

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!