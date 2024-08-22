Now you too can be like Dio by sticking a Stone Mask on your face.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a weird series. It tells you that much right there in the title. So it’s only natural that when designers set out to create a new plushie for fans of the hit anime/manga, they ended up making something that’s truly, well, bizarre.

That right there is a plush version of the Stone Mask, an item of ancient, mystical power that appears in the very first chapter of the JoJo manga and has significant implications for the franchise that’s been running for close to four decades. The Stone Masks grant wearers the power to beyond the ordinary limits of the human body and bestows immortality upon them. Oh, and it also turns whoever puts it on into a violent vampire.

Looking at the photo above, you might think the Stone Mask plushie is a quirky cushion, something to set on the corner of your couch or maybe hang on your wall as a decoration, if you’re taking interior design tips from George Joestar. However, for those who really want to get bizarre, this Stone Mask can actually be worn!

Yes, extending from the mask are a number of tendrils, which wrap to the back of your skull to secure the mask in place.

As a result, Manufacturer Banpresto says “Whether for being viewed from the front or the sides, you can enjoy the realistic appearance of the Stone Mask,” though they somberly also admit that “Wearing this Stone Mask plushie will not actually allow you to exceed humanity or become a vampire.”

▼ Considering how freaky it looks, it’d almost be weirder if you didn’t shout “I reject my humanity, JoJo!” s you put the mask on after slipping it on, like the model in this promotional photo.

This is, without question, a bold fashion choice, and just like the in-anime Stone Mask, and it’s not clear if there are even any holes to see out of when wearing it. Because of all that, you might need some time to decide whether or not you’re ready to own your own Stone Mask, but you’ve still got time to mull it over, as they’re scheduled to start showing up as prizes in Japanese arcade crane games this coming January.

Source, images: Bandai Spirits via IT Media

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!