There are many reasons to love this cult beverage.

When you think of a Japanese convenience store, a big-name chain like Lawson, Family Mart or 7-Eleven might come to mind but for many locals, there’s nothing quite like the charm of a smaller chain like Seicomart.

Born in Hokkaido in the ’70s, Seicomart is still predominantly limited to the prefecture, but the chain has also expanded into the mainland of Honshu, with stores in Saitama and Ibaraki prefectures. That’s great news for fans of the chain like our reporter Masanuki Sunakoma, who’s within easy driving distance of a branch in Ibaraki, as he gets to feel like he’s taking a trip to Hokkaido without even leaving the mainland.

The big advantage of visiting a Seicomart is the exclusive products that fly the flag for the northern island of Hokkaido, and on his most recent visit to the chain, Masanuki came across one that’s been causing a stir online.

▼ “Nomu Choco Mint“

“Nomu” means “to drink”, and with this being a choc-mint ice cream-flavoured beverage, it’s said to be like drinking an ice cream. Making it even more special is the fact that it contains “hakka” (Japanese mint) grown in Takinoue, Hokkaido, a town that’s also known as “the village of fragrance” due to its flourishing wood and herb industries.

▼ Takinoue has been cultivating Japanese peppermint for over 100 years and accounts for about 90 percent of the country’s production.

Seicomart’s Choco Mint Ice Cream is a cult product loved for its flavour and homegrown heritage, and fans have been raving about the new drinkable version ever since it was released at the end of June.

▼ The drink gives you the same refreshing flavour as the ice cream, but you don’t have to worry about it melting in the summer heat.

Hakka is different to other types of mint in that it’s less bitter and more sweet but contains a much higher amount of menthol, which gives it a strong kick that hits you behind the eyes, jolting you awake when you’re feeling lethargic.

▼ Would this drink deliver that same kick?

▼ Yes!!!

The intense cooling sensation of mint hit Masanuki’s throat, making it tingle and sending his blood rushing around his body, reaching the back of his eyes to clear his vision and his mind. The flavour of mint was soon followed by cream and milky chocolate, calming him with mellow sweetness and leaving a refreshing, elegant aftertaste.

▼ If you’re a choc-mint lover, this is the drink to quench your thirst this summer.

This drink beautifully showcases the flavour and strength of hakka, combining it with high-quality milk and cream from Toyotomi Town, the largest dairy-producing region in Hokkaido. It’s like the taste of Hokkaido in a cup, and Masanuki highly recommends trying it, perhaps with one of the chain’s epic egg sandwiches on the side as well.

Photos ©SoraNews24

