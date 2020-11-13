No, you’re not dreaming and yes, this is real.

“All-you-can-eat”. Possibly four of the greatest words in the English language when combined together. It’s a beautiful word to hear in Japanese too (‘tabehoudai’). Japan is awash with stores offering different kinds of all-you-can-eat buffet deals, ranging from unlimited crab to a sweet treat with this cookie deal. And while crabs and cookies are great and all, there’s nothing that gets our mouth watering more than a plate of Japanese-style fried chicken.

▼ Admit it. You’re drooling, aren’t you.

Since the dawn of time, great philosophers have often pondered the question “Is there such a thing as too much chicken?” Of course, if fried chicken is great, then all-you-can-eat fried chicken is even better. Just imagine; as much chicken-y goodness as your body desires (or can physically handle).

Well, now you don’t have to imagine; you can find out your own personal chicken-y limits by heading down to Kita no Kazoku in Kawasaki City, just outside of Toyko. Since October 26, the store has been offering an all-you-can-eat fried chicken buffet for – get this – 100 yen (US$0.92).

Kita no Kazoku’s fried chicken is used in their takeout lunch boxes and has a distinctive soy sauce based flavour. Usually, a six-piece set of fried chicken will set you back 580 yen (US$5.60) so being able to eat as much as you want for a fraction of the price is a great deal!

Of course, like all things that seem to be too good to be true, there’s a catch – there’s a 30 minute time limit to how much time you can spend in poultry paradise. And of course, if they were only getting a measly 100 yen in exchange for making it rain fried delights, they’d surely go out of business, so anyone wishing to partake in the unlimited chicken deal will also need to pay for a drink on top of a service charge, but surely you’ll need something to wash down the zounds of chicken you’re bound to consume.

The 100 yen all-you-can-eat campaign is planned to run until December 4. After that, you’ll have to find other ways to immerse yourself in chicken-y goodness.

Restaurant Information

Kita no Kazoku / 北の家族

Address: Kanagawa-ken, Kawasaki-shi, Saiwai-ku, Horikawa-cho 580 Solid Square East Building 2F

神奈川県川崎市幸区堀川町580 ソリッドスクエア東館2F

Open: 11:30a.m. ～14:00p.m, 17:00p.m.～22:00p.m.

Closed: Saturday, Sunday, National Holidays

Website

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

