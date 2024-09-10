Komeda Coffee has entered the autumn chat (and we’ve got plenty of lunar humor).

On September 4, popular Nagoya-born cafe chain Komeda Coffee joined in the tsukimi “moon-viewing” fun of the season with its classic Full Moon Burger. This year, however, the chain has added ample accompaniments to the tune of seven total seasonal treats that will leave you feeling over the moon.

Komeda Coffee’s 2024 Tsukimi Line-up (pricing depends on the location)

● Otsukimi Full Moon Burger / 750-820 yen ($US5.27-5.76)

● Otsukimi Full Moon Teriyaki Burger / 750-820 yen

● Anno-imo Sweet Potato Shiro-Noir [White Black] / 860-920 yen

(Also: Anno-imo Sweet Potato Shiro Noir Mini Size / 660-720 yen)

● Anno-imo Sweet Potato Kuro Neige [Black Snow] / 710-770 yen

(Also: Add on Komeda Coffee’s specialty topping ogura-an [sweet red bean paste mixture] for 100 yen)

● Anno-imo Sweet Potato Jelyco / 640-880 yen

● Anno-imo Sweet Potato Au Lait / 590-830 yen

● Anno-imo Sweet Potato Mont Blanc / 520-580 yen

Since we couldn’t possibly sample everything at once, we sprang for three of the above menu items–two burgers and one sweet. We’ll share our thoughts for each below.

First up was the standard Full Moon Burger. We thought it would be the same as always until a small note in the promotional image caught our eye:

▼ “The sauce is new and even tastier!”

Welp, that changed things. Here’s the Full Moon Burger in all of its glory.

The shape and structure of the fillings looked similar to the burger in the past, with soft-boiled egg peeking out from under the buns like a round moon (don’t worry, it’s just going through a phase).

The new sauce, which was reddish in color, coated the burger patty and cheese well.

According to the sauce’s description, it was newly developed to target a perfect balance of moderate sourness from tomatoes and sweetness from onions.

Upon taking a bite, it noticeably tasted much richer than the sauce in the past. It almost gave the impression of a fancier set of hamburg steak (a common style of eating ground meat in Japan) that would be paired with bread, only the whole thing was conveniently turned into a hamburger. The more we munched, the more we felt like this year’s Full Moon Burger is a completely new burger. We can confidently say that it’s also the most delicious version of all of those that have shined in years past.

Next, we set our sights on the chain’s Full Moon Teriyaki Burger, new to menu this year.

The burger itself didn’t look all that different from the standard one, only this time, teriyaki sauce thickly coated the patty. Its taste was that of a quintessential teriyaki burger, one that would leave you satisfied if you were in the mood for that flavor. The standard Full Moon Burger with its new sauce was probably more to our taste, but both are solid picks if you feel yourself waning.

Finally, we absolutely needed something sweet to cap off our meal. Since Komeda Coffee’s signature dessert is a pastry known as the Shiro Noir (which literally overflowed the last time we ordered it), we felt compelled to order this autumn-geared version made from anno-imo sweet potatoes.

For an extra 100 yen, we also received a dollop of the chain’s specialty ogura-an right next to the vanilla soft serve. It’s a bit hard to see, but the soft serve was also covered in a white chocolate sauce. Black sesame seeds decorated the whole serving.

We anticipated that the luxuriously thick sauce flowing over the sides of the Danish would be sweet potato-flavored and very sweet.

Sure enough, our prediction was confirmed after taking only one bite. The sweetness of all of the different components eclipsed anything else to the point that we felt like we were shaking with sugar. Meanwhile, the black sesame seeds subtly added a different edge of aroma to the mix. If you’re a fan of the standard Shiro Noir and also like sweet potatoes, you’ll definitely moon over this creation.

We’re currently in the peak of moon-viewing-themed menu items at chains across Japan right now. In particular, if you’re a self-proclaimed lunatic looking for something similar but a little different from the above burgers, you may want to try to eat them all at McDonald’s, Mos Burger, Domino’s, or Mister Donut, to name just a few.

Reference: Komeda Coffee

All images © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]