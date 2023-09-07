Well, this is a new twist that’s sure to draw customers.

Just a couple of days ago, Burger King surprised customers in Japan by announcing it had forgotten to buy eggs for moon-viewing season this year.

The tongue-in-cheek statement was a thinly veiled jab at its competitors, who’ve all come out with tsukimi (“moon-viewing”) ranges featuring eggs as the star ingredient, due to the fact that “tsukimi” is used to describe dishes with eggs in Japan, given its resemblance to a full moon.

Burger King, however, likes to walk to the beat of its own drum, and the announcement came with the news that they would be releasing a special autumn burger, albeit without eggs, on 8 September. Now, the chain has finally revealed what it has in store for us, and surprisingly, they’ve called it a “Tsukimi Burger“, despite it not containing any eggs.

Instead, the chain has opted for a different ingredient that has a similar ability to mimic the golden glow of the moon, and we’ve gotta say, it’s an idea we haven’t seen during moon-viewing season before.

At first glance, you might think Burger King has gone completely off the rails with a burger infused with the flavour of pine trees or pine cones, but here in Japan “pine” is the abbreviated word often used for “pineapple”, and that’s exactly what these two new burgers contain.

The first burger in the range is the Teriyaki Pine Tsukimi Burger, which combines a thick slice of pineapple with a beef patty, smoky bacon, and an original teriyaki sauce, which is said to contain the ” hidden flavour” of charred green onions and red miso. The sweet and salty teriyaki sauce is designed to complement the sweet and tart pineapple, resulting in a juicy burger that’s deliciously refreshing.

Spice lovers will be happy to know there’s a spicy version of the burger available, and it’s called the Chipotle Pine Tsukimi Burger. This one adds a special smoky chipotle sauce, characterised by “aged flavour “and spiciness, to the filling, with lettuce and creamy mayonnaise helping to dial down the heat and create a delicious blend of ingredients.

Fried eggs aren’t for everyone, so it’s nice to have a different Tsukimi Burger on the scene, and Burger King says the umami of grilled beef and the sweetness and sourness of the pineapple is a combination that’ll whet the appetite.

We definitely can’t wait to try it when it’s released on 8 September at Burger King branches around Japan, excluding the Tokyo Racecourse location, priced at 540 yen (US$3.66) each or 840 yen as part of a set with fries and a drink.

Source, images: Press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!