A triple-moon showing at Japan’s famous homegrown burger chain.

As the country’s second-most popular burger chain, Mos Burger sits in the shadow of McDonald’s for much of the year, but when the full moon rises during the annual autumn festival of tsukimi (literally “moon-viewing”), it steps out of the shadows and into the light with a special focaccia burger that gained popularity in 2022 as an homage to Sailor Moon.

While Sailor Moon may no longer be officially attached to the burger, it became so popular that it’s been returning to the menu every autumn since, and this year it’s back again, as both the regular Tsukimi Focaccia (580 yen [US$3.97])…

▼ … and the Barbecue Focaccia (510 yen).

Both these focaccias feature an original sauce that contains ingredients like cabbage and fried eggplant, and the aroma of smoky hickory wood helps to give it all a delicious, unique flavour. While the regular Tsukimi Focaccia adds a soft-yolk egg to the burger — “tsukimi” refers to dishes containing egg in the culinary world as the yolk resembles the full moon — the barbecue version presents an egg-free option for those wanting to taste more of the sausage.

▼ Joining the focaccias this year is a brand new offering, the Menchi Katsu Focaccia (460 yen), which is said to represent the dark side of the moon.

“Menchi Katsu” translates as “minced fried cutlet”, and this one contains a combination of ground beef and pork. A red wine sauce helps to bring out the juicy flavours of the meat, creating a depth of flavour that’s said to be hearty and satisfying.

As the only chain to offer focaccias on their tsukimi menu, Mos Burger is definitely worth a visit this autumn, and the new range will be available from 11 September to mid-November.

Images: PR Times

