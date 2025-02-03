Full-scale, self-standing Psychic/Fairy-type is even bigger than other life-size Pokémon plushies we’ve seen.

In both the games and anime, Pokémon spend a lot of their time being carted around in Poké Balls, and when they do hop out of them, it’s often to battle against each other, with pillars of fire and beams of energy regularly obscuring their surroundings. As such, it’s easy to forget how big certain Pocket Monster species are supposed to be, especially ones that don’t have a specific real-world animal that’s clearly serving as their inspiration.

Of course, official sizes can be found for each and every Pokémon listed in the Pokédex, but it can be hard to draw a precise mental picture just from numerical data. For example, it’s probably a safe bet that not too many people were shocked when they read in Gardevoir’s Pokédex entry that the Psychic/Fairy-type is 1.6 meters (5 feet, 3 inches) tall, especially if they’re used to seeing Gardevoir against blank or abstract backgrounds, like in the photo above.

But actually seeing a Gardevoir that size, in the real world where the sense of scale is instantly relatable? Yeah, that’s pretty shocking.

Newly added to the lineup at Japan’s Pokémon Center superstores is the Life-sized Gardevoir Stuffed Animal. Honestly when it’s this big, and capable of standing on its own, “statue” seems like it would be the more appropriate designation, but since the construction is cloth over polyurethane, I suppose you could make the argument that it’s too soft to be called a statue.

But whether someone chooses to call it a stuffed animal or a statue, I think we can al agree that this thing is huge, and looks especially so when there’s a full-grown adult nearby for comparison.

While this Gardevoir does stand exactly 1.6 meters tall, the designers’ fidelity to the source material didn’t extend to its weight, so it’s not as heavy as the Pokédex-indicated 48.4 kilograms (106.7 pounds). However, at five kilograms (11 pounds) this is still quite a bit heftier than the average plushie, so you’ll probably want to avoid knocking it over on yourself or others (unless “others” is referring to people you don’t like).

Gardevoir joins Psyduck, Porygon, Slowpoke, and Lucario as Pokémon to get the life-sized plushie treatment, but Gardevoir is the biggest of the bunch (40 centimeters taller than Lucario and 10 centimeters taller than Slowpoke is long).

As a great big plushie for great big fans of the species, the life-size Gardevoir doesn’t have a small price tag, and it’ll set buyers back 49,500 yen (US$315) if ordered through the Pokémon Center online shop here.

