Museum has giant controllers to play games with, and giant controllers to relax with.

We’re now less than a week away from the opening of the world’s first-ever Nintendo Museum. Built on the site of Nintendo’s former Uji Ogura factory in the company’s home prefecture of Kyoto, the museum isn’t just a retrospective on the company’s history, but also filled with the sort of inventive fun and artistry that’s made Nintendo the most consistently loved video game developer in the history of the industry.

Nintendo gave a peek at the museum in its official preview video last month, but now Japanese game news organization Famitsu is providing a closer look at the cool things to see, play, and buy at the museum.

There’s an Easter egg to spot right as the video starts, as our first glimpse of the Nintendo Museum’s roof reveals that there’s a big Super Mario question block painted on top of the building. The tile walkways in the spacious plaza in front of the entrance also sport pixel-art renditions of famous characters and items from Nintendo’s flagship series.

The video also sheds more light on the giant controller game corner. Instead of the standard version of the games, players play through memorable scenes from iconic titles, such as the boss battle against Bowser in Mario 64, the rescue of Princess Zelda in A Link to the Past, or a lap around a Mario Kart course, as shown in the video here.

▼ On-screen instructions for selecting games and clearing challenges are presented in both Japanese and English, since the museum will no doubt be attracting a lot of overseas visitors.

There will also be places to play with regular-sized controllers, the video shows as it visits the Nintendo Classic Corner section of the museum. Here guests can play games from a library of over 80 titles from the NES/Famicom and Super NES/Super Famicom eras. The lineup appears to be the same as the one from Nintendo’s Switch Online service, with the reissued classic Famicom and Super Famicom controllers for visitors to use, and dozens of play stations to help prevent bottlenecks.

▼ Nintendo Classic Corner

We also get our first look at the merchandise available at Bonus Stage, the Nintendo Museum’s gift shop. Nintendo seems aware of the high probability that the giant controller play corner is going to be one of visitors’ most enduring memories of their time at the museum, and so Bonus Stage will be selling awesome oversized controller cushions, with the video showing the Super Famicom controller, Famicom controller, and Wii Remote versions.

▼ They’re not as big as the controllers in the play corner, but they’re still pretty huge, and will definitely grab the attention of any game fan friends who visit your home.

The Nintendo Museum is set to open to the public on October 2. However, to prevent overcrowding, tickets must be reserved ahead of time through a lottery system. Applications for which can be made through the museum’s website here, so keep your fingers crossed that you’ll be lucky enough to see those giant controllers, as well as the museum’s Pikachu/Game Boy manhole cover.

Source: Famitsu

Top image: Nintendo Museum

