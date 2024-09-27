This luxurious taste of autumn is like a warm hug from within.

As the weather begins to get cooler in Japan, Starbucks starts to warm up with rich and luxurious autumnal beverages. This year, the Chocolate Mousse Latte is returning to signal the change of seasons at the chain, and it’s been given an extra boost of coffee with the addition of Starbucks’ “Espresso Roast” espresso, which has “a caramel-like sweetness and powerful richness” for even more flavour.

The new latte is like a hug from within, with fluffy mousse and a fragrant, nutty sweetness enveloping the deep espresso. The chocolate mousse is the star component, with its fluffy, airy texture melting slightly with every sip, providing extra depth to the body of the coffee-rich beverage, which contains an almond and hazelnut sauce to truly capture the taste of autumn.

▼ The latte is available hot or iced.

The chain says the beverage will “take you on an autumn coffee journey”, especially when you try the two recommended customisations from Nobuki Shimoide, the 18th “Coffee Ambassador” who won top place out of 60,000 baristas nationwide at the Ambassador Cup 2023, which is the chain’s annual in-house competition.

Shimoide recommends switching to almond milk for an additional 55 yen (US$0.38) as it serves to enhance the nutty flavour of the drink, allowing the aftertaste of nuts and chocolate to linger longer on the palate. While this customisation is highly recommended for lovers of nut chocolate, lovers of pure chocolate can opt to add a free pump of chocolate sauce to the drink, which allows the sweetness, aroma, and depth of chocolate to spread over the taste buds from the very first sip to the last.

Both customisations sound delicious, and we can’t wait to try them when the drink is released at Starbucks stores nationwide from 30 September-31 October, priced from 589 yen (US$4.06).

Source, images: Press release

